Wedding photographer reveals hidden signs a marriage will fail

Wedding photographer says she can tell whether marriage is doomed from day one. Video / @shaylamherrington

Wedding photographer says she can tell whether marriage is doomed from day one. Video / @shaylamherrington

It should be one of the happiest days of your life - and couples want their wedding day photographed so that they can look back and remember the joy.

But a photographer who has witnessed hundreds of weddings has revealed the hidden signs that spell doom for a marriage - and their claims are ringing true with many.

Wedding photographer Shayla Herrington took to TikTok to reveal insights she gleaned from a more experienced colleague, noting they had over a decade of experience.

"One time I was shooting under this wedding photographer, and they told me they can always tell if a couple will last or not, based on three things," she said.

"The first indicator is one of the spouses will take like more than three family photos without the other spouse.

"This one kinda makes sense to me, just because you might get a few with your mum and dad, but to kick them out of more than three photos just seems a little suspicious," she explained.

Another giveaway is the bridesmaids or the groomsmen "will avoid talking about the spouse" with the photographer claiming it is a sign "they don't like them".

She claimed the third and final red flag is if one half of the happy couple spends more time with friends and family at the reception than with their partner.

Many commenters backed up the photographer with one woman noting that "my ex husband wanted to spend time with his brother on our wedding night and not me".

Another sign was suggested by one woman who said that couples who mash cake into each other's face won't have a happy union because the act is "rooted in humiliation".

Another said that an expensive, flashy wedding could spell trouble.

"Like they're trying to put on a show for everyone, don't care about their marriage," she noted.

The claims were also backed by other wedding photographers, but some shared their own stories that cast doubt on the theory.

"The last one is hard because you're supposed to also be a good host. I spent my whole wedding running around making sure everyone was having fun," one person noted.

"Married 30 years," another wrote, "Hardly saw him at the wedding. We are confident in each other. No need to cling!"