A recent wedding attendee has sparked a wild debate online over what you can and can’t wear to someone’s big day.

The guest at the nuptials, Lana Kaufman, donned a white puffy-sleeved, crop top that showed her stomach, paired with a matching white skirt.

However, while Kaufman looked gorgeous on the day, fellow guest Kristina Drobach believes she was out of line and asked her TikTok followers if they agreed.

“This girl wore a legit white dress to my friend’s wedding,” she said, accompanied by a video showing the white ensemble.

The clip gained 14 million views and the comments section quickly became a firing zone, with many social media users saying Kaufman’s outfit was “unacceptable”.

Drobach then shared a follow-up video on TikTok detailing the wedding’s dress code.

Kristina argued that the white outfit left the bride ‘upset’. Photos / TikTok

She elaborated that, on the wedding invitation, it was noted that the couple expected guests to dress in a prescribed colour palette so that they would fit in with the wedding’s “forest fairy” theme.

“Suggestions on colour included green, brown, beige – earthy colours,” she said.

“Therefore I personally picked a green dress. But when we got to the wedding, we got there a little bit late, and everybody was talking about this lady wearing a gown.

“Nobody told her there because they didn’t want to ruin the wedding and the vibe, but everybody was talking about it.”

Drobach also revealed that before the wedding had started, a worker at the venue confused Kaufman for the bride.

Many believe it is ‘unacceptable’ to wear white to a wedding, while others argued ‘who cares?’. Photo / Instagram

“There were multiple people that confused this lady with the bride because she looked like one,” she added.

“So the bride was extremely upset when she saw this lady wearing a gown, even before she’d walked down the aisle.”

While Drobach noted that two other guests at the wedding wore white, one was the groom’s mother which she said was “acceptable and another chose a mini, skin-tight “bandage” dress which was “not super cool but fine”, she felt that Kaufman crossed the line.

“This particular lady wore a full-on gown that looked like a legit wedding dress,” Drobach said.

A woman has defended wearing white to a friend’s wedding after being “confused” for the bride – but it sparked a fierce debate online. Photos / TikTok

“And I think it’s pretty well known around the world that you’re not supposed to outshine the bride or wear white, especially a white gown, it’s just ethical standards.”

The online backlash resulted in Kaufman responding to the drama in her own video. The attendee claims that she “picked white from four dress code colours”, however, social media users didn’t buy the excuse.

“My friend had white on their colour palette. When I asked, they said it was part of the colour theme for their wedding, but to obviously not wear white,” one user said out of frustration.

“Even if white was on the colour palette I would’ve assumed it’s like the pattern can include white but not the base colour,” another shared.

Other followers called the dress “tacky” and labelled Kaufman’s decision to wear it “insane”.

“How dare she,” one woman ranted.

“I would have told her to leave,” another said.

A third commented: “Wtf, the audacity.”

However, some social media users came to Kaufman’s defence, suggesting that Drobach was making a mountain out of a molehill.

“Who cares,” one shared.

“In the grand scheme of things, this is just not important,” someone else mused.

“Am I the only one that wouldn’t care if someone wore white to my wedding??? I’m really secure & wouldn’t let that ruin my time,” one said.

Others, on the other hand, couldn’t deny that her ensemble was too “bridal” and revealed that they wouldn’t hesitate before sending the guest home.

“I’m problematic so I would have walked up and said ‘change now’,” one stated.

“No white or in most instances black at a wedding. Red is not good either!” another agreed.

"I cannot believe no one quietly told her to leave. That's insane."








