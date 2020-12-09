Watch: Woman sees red after catching boyfriend 'cheating'

The moment a woman loses it in the street after catching her boyfriend arm in arm with another woman has gone viral.

Footage shows the furious girlfriend emerge from a shop on a New York street calling her partner's name after seeing him stroll by holding hands with someone else.

What unfolds is a truly shocking showdown that sees the cheating partner forced to remove items of clothes bought for him by his girlfriend and be repeatedly hit by his enraged partner.

The 3-minute video has been shared more than 2000 times online and has sparked divide – with many saying the jilted woman went "too far".

"Who is this? Who is this?" the girlfriend can be heard saying at the beginning of the clip.

"This is where you were at last night after Thanksgiving dinner?" she continued.

A woman confronts her apparent boyfriend after seeing him holding hands with another woman in the street. Photo / Facebook / Kelroy Lewis

At first, the other woman seems shocked and confused, before she realises what is going on and drops the accused man's hand.

"Are you dumb?" she begins, joining the girlfriend in her rage.

The boyfriend tries to calm the situation by giving an excuse for leaving dinner the night before, but things very quickly escalate.

The girlfriend, who is dressed in black pants and a top with a denim jacket, begins by grabbing her partner's shopping bag, flinging it to the side.

"You taking b**ches shopping with my money," she shouts.

Without waiting for an answer she begins to order the "cheating" spouse to return her credit card and to take everything off the clothes he's wearing that she bought him.

Shocking moment woman catches boyfriend cheating in public. Photo / Kelroy Lewis

When he refuses, saying "are you sh*ting me?" as he removes his belt.

But then things turn ugly as the girlfriend slaps him in a bit to grab his red cap from his head and later uses the belt to start hitting him.

The confronting video has created a huge conversation online, with some saying they understood she was upset because of what she'd just uncovered, but it doesn't excuse her behaviour.

"Wow she should have just gotten her card and the bag and left, all of that was uncalled for," one person wrote.

"That is NOT good," another agreed. "For real that was a whole f**k assault and battery and armed robbery, he needs to press charges."

"She was wrong for hitting him. I get it but she was still wrong," another commented.

"She should be ashamed of herself, even if he did cheat," someone else mused.

Others said it was "his fault" for doing the dirty and spending her money on another woman.

"His fault cheating on her and to make it worse spending her money on another female! That's low!" one wrote.

"That's what he gets … just stop lying and be honest!!!" another stated.

However, there are some sceptics who claimed the video was "fake" and "staged".

Unfortunately for everyone involved, the sorry scene was captured by onlookers who can be seen in the viral clip walking by and whipping their phones out.

Some found another detail in the video pretty funny, the fact that his pants – which were already hung very low – were now falling down after losing his belt.

"Dude can't even run from the scene due to the position of his pants," one remarked.

"He's lucky she didn't take his undies," another teased.