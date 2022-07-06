Prince William's alleged F-bomb was caught on camera at Wimbledon. Video / @rdgboi13

An allegedly unroyal moment from Prince William at Wimbledon has been caught on camera - and commoners appear to be all for it.

The Duke of Cambridge was at Wimbledon watching a match between British number 1 Cameron Norrie and Belgian David Goffin on Tuesday evening.

The 40-year-old royal appeared to let his emotions spill out when Norrie lost a point, appearing to say: "No, no, no, f***!".

As Norrie showed his frustration, the camera then panned to the Duke who was equally annoyed at the lost point.

Prince William was seen shaking his head side to side before allegedly uttering an F-bomb as he straightened his tie.

The top royal was very animated throughout the match. Photo / Twitter

The Duke was also joined by his wife Kate Middleton in the Centre Court royal box.

Social media lit up following the alleged slip of the tongue, with many seeing the funny side.

One person wrote: "Can't be unseen! So glad he's human."

Another said: "Good to see some feelings."

Others were delighted that the slip up was aired, with some saying Prince William comes across a regular human.

"Nonono, it's good!!!! He's a real human after all," one stated.

Another added: "Summed up the mood of the nation!"

One person claimed he may well have been saying "for goodness sake".

The emotional Cambridges weren't shy to cheer on the British star. Photo / Getty Images

It's not the first time Prince William has let an expletive slip.

In 2016 while on a documentary called 'When Ant and Dec Met the Prince: 40 Years of the Prince's Trust', the Prince let an expletive slip while talking about his father.

Prince Harry told the hosts that, at school, the two brothers would "regularly [swap] letters and [say] 'I think I know what it says can you read it to me?'" To this, William added, "Just in case it was a bollocking we didn't know about."

The word 'bollocking' in the UK is considered vulgar slang for "a severe reprimand".

At the time viewers saw the funny side, with one saying "it makes me love [William] even more".