The Duke and Duchess made a surprise video message shown at Elton John’s LA concert. Video / Disney+

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a surprise cameo appearance at one of Elton John’s Farewell tour gigs, and their message was a deep and personal one for Harry.

Standing outside the Archewell headquarters in California, Harry and Meghan appeared on video congratulating their friend Elton ahead of his gig on the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

The message was a personal one, with Harry thanking Sir Elton for being a dear friend to his late mum Diana.

Harry and Meghan gushed about how proud they were of the 75-year-old.

While thanking the icon for many decades of entertainment, Harry said: “Thank you for being [the] friend that you were to my mum, thank you for being our friend, thank you for being a friend to our kids.”

Harry and Meghan thanked Elton John for being a "friend" to his family, especially his mum Princess Diana. Photo / Elton John

The performer was Princess Diana’s friend and famously sang Candle In The Wind at her funeral in 1997, changing the lyrics to refer to “England’s rose”.

He has known Harry his whole life.

Sir Elton has grown close to Harry and Meghan over the past few years and even sang at their wedding in 2018.

“Thank you for entertaining people right around the world,” Harry added.

“Even though this is officially your retirement, this will not be your last gig and we know that – but we love you, and congratulations on an incredible career.”

Meghan added: “We just wanted to say congratulations and that we’re just so proud of you.

“We’re so grateful that we were able to see you on your farewell tour also.”

Sir Elton John and Prince Harry attend the 2018 International Aids conference. Photo / Getty Images

The former actress closed the video by snuggling into her husband’s neck and blowing a kiss to the camera.

Their relationship with Sir Elton appears to be strong, with a royal source revealing Meghan previously wanted the music artist to teach their son Archie how to play the piano.

It’s also reported that in 2020 Elton knew about the couple’s royal exit before the Queen.

An insider said at the time: “Elton speaks to Harry and Meghan every day. He’s an inspiration, an almost ‘motherly’ figure.

“They made their decision alone, but he’s a shoulder to lean on and listened as they spoke about their plans.

“He is a constant support, especially to Meghan, and is very protective of them both.”