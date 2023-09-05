A customer left a passive-aggressive note for a waitress and refused to tip her, following something the server said. Photo / 123rf

A customer left a passive-aggressive note for a waitress and refused to tip her, following something the server said. Photo / 123rf

People worldwide have often questioned the tipping culture in America, and now another example of a customer’s rudeness has come to light.

An image has been shared on social media showing one customer’s rude note left on the bill by a disgruntled customer.

A waitress had served a husband and wife’s table for the evening, with the bill coming to $US32.76 ($55.30). But she was left shocked at their actions after leaving.

On the bill next to the tip field, the angry wife wrote: “Don’t call my husband sweetheart”. No tip was given to the waitress.

The image was posted online with the person writing: “Well, it may be a tip but she’s just trying to make a living.”

A customer left a nasty note claiming the waitress called her husband "sweetheart" and was offended by it. Photo / Imgur

In America, the minimum wage for employees who receive tips is US$2.13 ($3.60) per hour. The amount of tips plus the $2.13 must reach at least $7.25 ($12.25) per hour, according to US law.

Readers were outraged at the wife’s passive-aggressive note with many defending the waitress calling the husband “sweetheart”, saying it’s used as a polite way to greet people.

“In the southern US, everyone is called honey, sweety, sweetheart and my personal favourite, ‘sugar’,” one said.

“You know how many times I’ve been called hon or sweetie, or sweetheart by a waitress? Well, not a lot. But, when it happens it’s always because it’s so into their vocabulary that they say that to everyone. It’s just how they end certain sentences. I didn’t think much of it.”

Another added: “What an insecure b***h. On a side note, tipping should be abolished. Pay your staff a living wage. Servers shouldn’t be held hostage by assholes like this woman.”

The incident comes after another angry customer previously hit out at wait staff and left a rude note on the bill.

The person failed to tip the waitress, and wrote: “No tip because it was very rude to ask my wife and I if we wanted separate checks.”

She was left stunned at the man’s audacity following her question.

She explained it was restaurant policy to ask diners if the bill was to be split - a rule that came about after a staff member had an awkward interaction with two parents dining with their kids.