Tyler and Samantha Lockett begin their partnership at Victoria Park. Photo / Supplied

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle

A major victory was pulled off at the Victoria Park cricket ground this week without a single ball being bowled.

Whanganui couple Tyler and Samantha Lockett tied the knot there on Tuesday, fulfilling Tyler's only pre-nuptial request.

"He's absolutely cricket-mad, and the one condition of us getting married was that it had to be on a pitch," Samantha said.

She had grown to love the game herself since they first got together, Samantha said.

"To be honest, when I first met him, I didn't know anything about cricket at all.

"The first game I took any interest in was on our second date, when I sat and watched him play for six hours.

"Now I know what they're talking about, and I'm up to speed with the lingo."

The reception was held in the neighbouring pavilion, and wedding guests provided a full guard of honour with cricket bats.

While there weren't any pre-ceremony throw downs, Tyler said Samantha did accompany him to the nets from time to time.

He currently plays for United in the Whanganui Premier 2 competition, as a batter and wicketkeeper.

"I told her she could do anything else she wanted for the wedding, but she had to walk down the pitch to me," he said.

"Cricket has been a huge love of mine ever since school.

"The weather was just beautiful. We couldn't have asked for anything else, really."

Conditions were warm and dry for Tuesday's afternoon session. Photo / Supplied

Cricket may also play a role in the couple's next step.

"I'll have to suss out where a game is on, and we can build our honeymoon around that," Tyler said.

"I've taught her a few things here and there, and now she doesn't want me to watch it without her. I've definitely married the right one."

Cricket Whanganui general manager Pete Bowman said Tuesday's ceremony was a first for him.

"It's definitely something I wouldn't have been brave enough to flag with my wife as an option.

"I was just the master of keys and the alarm, the rest of it fell onto Sam and Tyler and their families.

"They did a magic job."

Hosting weddings wasn't at the top of his to-do list in the future, however.

"Our priority is obviously having premier cricket on our wicket, but there was a gap in the batting line-up in this particular instance.

"I'm not sure weddings are part of our core business moving forward."

In another cricket-themed twist, February 22 is unofficially recognised as Richie Benaud day, in tribute to the legendary cricketer and commentator's catchphrase "tchoo tchwenty tchoo for tchoo".

Unsurprisingly, the Locketts' wedding ceremony was held at exactly 2pm.

A long, successful partnership is expected to follow.