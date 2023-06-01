Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

The view from my window: Jason Williamson on Nottingham and Brexit Britain

By Garth Cartwright
7 mins to read
Jason Williamson, right, with Andrew Fearn, of Sleaford Mods. Photo / Ewen Spencer

Jason Williamson, right, with Andrew Fearn, of Sleaford Mods. Photo / Ewen Spencer



Jason Williamson is part of the UK duo the Sleaford Mods. He also starred as Lazarus in Peaky Blinders. Williamson gives a glimpse of his view from Nottingham on the world as the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle