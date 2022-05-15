The pub in the village of Vogue, Cornwall. Photo / Facebook, The Star Inn Vogue

The owner of a rural English pub says he was asked to change the bar's name by a fashion magazine because of the village where it's located: Vogue.

Mark Graham, who runs the Star Inn at Vogue, said he received a letter from British Vogue publisher Conde Nast, saying the name could "cause problems" because members of the public might confuse the two businesses.

He said the letter from Sabine Vandenbroucke, chief operating officer of Conde Nast Britain, asked if he would change the name, adding: "Please reply within seven days or we will take remedial action."

Here is the now famous letter sent to us by Vogue. I thought it was a joke at first. But it seems they really are serious. What do you think??? Posted by The Star Inn Vogue on Friday, May 13, 2022

Graham stood his ground.

"There's always too much a case of the big boys trying to stomp on the little boys, and as soon as I realised what they were trying to do, I went 'you're not having me, my handsome,'" he told broadcaster ITV.

Ever got The Star Inn at Vogue confused with the magazine Vogue? A pub in Cornwall has had a letter from one of the world's largest fashion magazines asking it to change its name. Listen⬇️ Posted by BBC Radio Cornwall on Friday, May 13, 2022

km southwest of London, is considerably older than the magazine, whose British edition was founded in 1916.

"I presume that at the time when you chose the name Vogue … you didn't seek permission from the villagers of the real Vogue," he wrote.

"In answer to your question whether we would change our name, it is a categorical NO."

Graham said that on Friday he received another letter from Conde Nast saying that it regularly monitors use of the name Vogue but acknowledging that "we did not need to send such a letter on this occasion".

- AP