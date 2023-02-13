Voyager 2022 media awards
Humour us: Why laughter is love’s best friend

17 minutes to read
By Paul Little

Humour plays a key psychological role in relationships, not just in sparking attraction but in keeping the flame alive. By Paul Little.

Is humour important in a relationship? Are you kidding? In every relationship deserving

