Just because you're staying in, it doesn't mean you can't celebrate. Photo / Getty Images

Just because you're staying in, it doesn't mean you can't celebrate. Photo / Getty Images

Love is in the air - but sadly so is cyclone Gabrielle.

With many Valentine’s Day plans ruined and so many of us needing a reprieve from this dreadful weather, we’ve decided to round up some ideas for ways you can still celebrate the day at home with your better half.

Don’t let the weather get you down or stop from celebrating your love. While you’re hunkering down waiting for Gabrielle to pass, here are some ideas for how you can still celebrate Valentine’s Day.

1. First up, the classic “Netflix and chill”. Take it to mean whatever you want, including actual chilling. It’s been a tough few weeks, so pick a romcom, get some snacks and snuggle up with your partner for a cosy, quiet night in.

2. Have a living room picnic. Just because you can’t go out, it doesn’t mean you can’t bring the “outdoorsy” vibes in. Get the picnic rug on the living room floor and set up all the treats you’d take to an outdoors picnic.

3. Create a special Valentine’s Day drink. It doesn’t have to be alcoholic, but making up a special drink is just a way to elevate the evening from your average weekday evening and mark the occasion.

4. Sit down together and do the New York Times’ 36 questions quiz with each other. Guaranteed to rekindle that spark, apparently.

5. Game night. You know the board games you’ve got gathering up dust in the cupboard? Get them out and have an evening of literal fun and games.

6. Get dressed up. Like, proper dressed up. Find the absolute fanciest thing in your wardrobe and wear it, because why not?

7. Have a pizza cooking night. Cook each other’s favourite pizza or have a pizza making competition where you judge each other’s efforts. Either way, the result is pizza so it’s a good night in.

8. Turn your home into a spa. Massage oils, bath bombs, candles, face masks... there are numerous ways to create a relaxing atmosphere without having to leave the house. Pamper yourself and each other, without leaving the comfort of your home.

9. Have a photoshoot. Life can be so busy sometimes, take the day as an excuse to slow down and make some memories. Dress up and take some nice photos together, or of each other. It’s something not many of us would think of doing on a regular day but could turn out to give you some really nice memories from an otherwise forgettable day.

10. Have an at-home paint and sip. Paint and sip events are all the rage these days but there’s no reason you can’t have your own session at home. Get some watercolours, some wine and let your creativity flow free as you paint each other a Valentine’s Day gift together.

Check our live updates for the latest on cyclone Gabrielle and, however you choose to celebrate it, stay safe this Valentine’s Day - that’s truly the best gift you can give those who love you.