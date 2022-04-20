A US woman has shared a video from her birthday meal at a restaurant where she says she was ‘shamed’ for having naturally large breasts. Video / Adrienne Airhart via Twitter

A US woman who was body-shamed in a restaurant because of the size of her chest has gone viral after sharing the nasty encounter online.

Adrienne Airhart was celebrating her birthday when a woman at the table next began commenting on her breast size, she shared in a now-viral tweet.

The Los Angeles-based podcaster said she was told her chest was "distracting" before the woman got up and moved tables.

"Tonight at my birthday dinner I took off my shawl and the lady at the next table said, 'Well those are distracting,' and moved tables. Still got it!" Airhart tweeted.

She clarified that the reaction was "prejudice against big naturals".

Airhart, who is in her 30s, shared a video of her blowing out her birthday candle and wrote: "This was me last night. I'm not even that hot the lady was just a hater."

The tweet has amassed over 34,000 likes and inspired other women to share similar experiences.

"I'll never forget when I was on work experience at 15 years old and the lady I was 'working' for wrote in my evaluation that I dressed inappropriately. I didn't, I was wearing exactly what they had told me to wear. I simply had breasts," a user tweeted.

"I had a red fitted tank top on under a red jacket (not zipped up, but it was uniform appropriate) when I worked at a major retail store at 18/19 years old. Was called into HR and told a woman complained about my distasteful cleavage and they forced me to wear and buy an XXL branded polo," another person said.

"In college, I was in a bar going to the bathroom and this guy said with a very serious face, 'You NEED to watch where you're going with those things'. Saw him in the cafeteria a couple weeks later. No risk of him recognising me cuz he never looked at my face," shared another.

The woman labelled her breasts 'distracting' and moved tables. Photo / Twitter

Others weren't so understanding, suggesting Airhart should have opted for a different outfit rather than the low-cut orange strappy dress she wore on the day.

"Maybe you should of were [sic] a different dress," one person replied.

"I'll take things that never happened for 500," another quipped.

"School everywhere: I told you so," a user chimed in.

Airhart isn't alone in feeling shame over her chest in public. One woman recently was told to cover up because her "big breasts" made "people uncomfortable" at a theme park.

Whitney Paige Venable, 26, from Florida, visited Universal Studios in Orlando in February and said she was shocked at how she was treated by staff.

The model claims that an employee informed her that she would have to cover up her cleavage if she wanted to be let into the park.

Whitney was wearing a white crop top and mint green shorts, but she said many other women were wearing similar outfits.

"I felt humiliated and embarrassed," Whitney said.