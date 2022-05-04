The Queen, who turned 96 last month, is celebrating 70 years on the throne. Photo / AP

The Queen, who turned 96 last month, is celebrating 70 years on the throne. Photo / AP

As the Queen celebrates her 70th year on the throne, an unseen portrait has been released showing Her Majesty quizzically smiling. But the photo, while new to public eyes, was taken 19 years ago in 2004.

The black and white photo shows the Queen with a mischievous half-smile on her face and a twinkle in her eye and was taken while Her Majesty and her senior dresser, Angela Kelly, prepared for the shoot at Buckingham Palace. The piece is fittingly dedicated to the pair's 20-year friendship.

The Daily Mail has reported the portrait, entitled Platinum Queen: Felicity, was shot by Rob Munday in 2004 and was taken for the first officially commissioned 3D hologram of the Queen.

Rob Munday, creator of the first officially commissioned 3D/holographic portrait of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II in 2004, unveils a previously unseen portrait of the monarch. Photo / AP

Munday revealed he had completely forgotten the photo and it lay unnoticed in his archived until he came across it again last summer. Speaking about the stunning portrait Munday said: "The Queen's daily life is so full of responsibility and duty that it was wonderful to see this fleeting moment of relaxation and pleasure.

"It is an uplifting portrait, so different from many of the more sombre portraits commissioned in recent years and a befitting celebration for her Platinum Jubilee."

Munday revealed he had completely forgotten the photo and it lay unnoticed in his archive. Photo / AP

The original holographic portrait was titled Equanimity and was created by Munday and artist Chris Levine. It was voted the visitors favourite at London's National Portrait Gallery.

The Queen, who turned 96 last month, has been a calming voice for many during the uncertain early days of the pandemic, instilling confidence in her people and in those around the world.

But since the loss of Prince Philip, her life has changed forever - she has slowed down, her mobility has become restricted and her health has deteriorated.

Despite being new for members of the public, the portrait was taken 19 years ago. Photo / AP

While she's still mentally alert and continuing to carry out virtual engagements, it was recently revealed the Palace will no longer announce whether she will attend an event in person until the day of. It will instead be assumed that Prince Charles, 73, will take her place as he has been doing for quite some time.