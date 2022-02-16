Uber has revealed with NZ city has the worst average user rating. Photo / Getty Images

Uber New Zealand has revealed the New Zealand city with the lowest uber rating - and it might not be where you expect.

Some may assume university hubs like Waikato and Canterbury would perhaps attract Uber passengers with less than stellar ratings, it turns out Aucklanders topped the list for the city with the customers with the worst Uber ratings.

Users who use the ride-sharing app can rate their drivers, but the system is mutual - drivers too can assign a star rating out of 5 to their passengers.

Auckland Uber passengers have an average rating of 4.86 - with Wellington following closely behind with a 4.88 rating.

Queenstown and Wellington uber riders inched closer to a near-perfect rating, both on 4.90 respectively.

But the top spots for highest-rated Uber passengers belong to Nelson and Hamilton, tied for first place with an average user rating of 4.91.

Soon Uber users can delve deeper into the meaning behind their rating.

Uber is introducing a new feature where users can see a breakdown of their rating history as part of the new Uber Privacy Centre.

Users will be able to see how many times they have cracked a 5-star rating - plus how many times drivers have rated you 1 star. The new feature launches this week.

Tips for 5 star Uber ratings

For users who want to brag to their friends about their perfect 5-star rating, Uber has supplied the best tips and tricks for nabbing a top rating from your driver.

1. Be ready.

If you are running a minute or two late - message them through the app and politely let them know.

2. Be friendly and approachable.

When you jump in the car, smile (behind your mask) and say hi. A quick "how was your day?" goes a long way.

3. Before you eat, just check it's okay.

Some drivers don't mind if you're needing to use your journey to quickly get a sandwich in, others might. Just ask before you tuck in - you are in their vehicle - it's their space. It's the same as how we would always ask someone if they want us to take off our shoes if entering their home.

4. Ask questions nicely, as you would a friend or colleague.

If you want something in the ride changed such as the music, ask nicely.

5. If you have concerns about the route, the same goes - just ask politely.

A driver might not be as familiar as you are with the area, so feel free to ask, it's just all about the delivery. For example a driver-partner's route has them avoiding congestion, so it might not always be the route you normally go.

6. Don't slam the door!

It is easy to accidentally slam a door if you aren't thinking about it, so just consider the way you end the trip. Say goodbye and close the door without a massive slam.