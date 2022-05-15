Two Raw Sisters: Mango, lime caramel & ginger crumble

You can't beat a classic crumble so we have zhuzhed it up a little with some delicious tropical flavours - mangoes baked in lime caramel and topped with a spicy ginger crumble, all cooked till golden and bubbling, served with vanilla icecream.
If you can't get hold of fresh mangoes, 3 cups of frozen mango will work perfectly fine.
Ingredients
Ginger crumble
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 200C.
- Remove the "cheeks" from each mango, then peel off the skin. Cross-hatch the flesh, taking care not to cut all the way through. Cut the remaining flesh off the stone and cut into chunks. Set aside.
- Put the lime zest and juice, coconut sugar, water and cornstarch in an ovenproof frying pan. Heat over a high heat and stir until the sugar has dissolved and the caramel is boiling. Simmer for 2 minutes.
- Remove from the heat and place the mango cheeks and chunks in the caramel. Place in the oven for 10 minutes.
- For the ginger crumble: Add all of the ingredients to a small bowl and mix to combine. Add the crumble over the half-baked mangoes and bake for another 10 minutes or until golden.
- Serve warm with vanilla icecream or coconut yoghurt. This is best served and eaten straight from the oven.
- Serves: 4-6
Two Raw Sisters (Margo and Rosa Flanagan) is all about creating healthy, happy, sustainable lifestyles that you can maintain forever. Discover more at Tworawsisters.com or follow on Instagram @tworawsisters