Two Raw Sisters: Mango, lime caramel & ginger crumble

You can't beat a classic crumble so we have zhuzhed it up a little with some delicious tropical flavours - mangoes baked in lime caramel and topped with a spicy ginger crumble, all cooked till golden and bubbling, served with vanilla icecream.

If you can't get hold of fresh mangoes, 3 cups of frozen mango will work perfectly fine.

Ingredients

Ginger crumble

Directions

Preheat the oven to 200C. Remove the "cheeks" from each mango, then peel off the skin. Cross-hatch the flesh, taking care not to cut all the way through. Cut the remaining flesh off the stone and cut into chunks. Set aside. Put the lime zest and juice, coconut sugar, water and cornstarch in an ovenproof frying pan. Heat over a high heat and stir until the sugar has dissolved and the caramel is boiling. Simmer for 2 minutes. Remove from the heat and place the mango cheeks and chunks in the caramel. Place in the oven for 10 minutes. For the ginger crumble: Add all of the ingredients to a small bowl and mix to combine. Add the crumble over the half-baked mangoes and bake for another 10 minutes or until golden. Serve warm with vanilla icecream or coconut yoghurt. This is best served and eaten straight from the oven.

Serves: 4-6

Two Raw Sisters (Margo and Rosa Flanagan) is all about creating healthy, happy, sustainable lifestyles that you can maintain forever. Discover more at Tworawsisters.com or follow on Instagram @tworawsisters