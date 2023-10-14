Two Raw Sisters: Feel-good broccoli slaw

Broccoli slaw. Photo / Two Raw Sisters

Our new go-to sunny-day salad is ready in less than 30 minutes and it will last in the fridge for up to 4 days. Have as is or add your choice of protein on the side, we love avocado and salmon or chicken.

Broccoli slaw

Serves 6

2 eggplants, cut into chunks

2 Tbsp oil

1 tsp sea salt

¾ cup quinoa

1½ cup water

1 head of broccoli, finely chopped

½ cup seeds (such as pumpkin and/or sunflower), toasted

1 cup herbs (such as parsley, basil, coriander, dill), roughly chopped

Lemon garlic oil

⅓ cup extra virgin olive oil

1 lemon, zest and juice

2 cloves garlic, crushed and finely chopped

1 Tbsp dijon mustard

1 tsp sea salt

½ tsp black pepper

Preheat the oven to 200C. Put the eggplant on a baking tray and drizzle over the oil and sprinkle over the sea salt. Toss everything together and place in the oven to cook for 25-30 minutes.

While the eggplant is roasting, place the quinoa and water in a small pot. Bring to the boil and then reduce to a simmer. Cook the quinoa for 7 minutes, then remove the pot from the heat.

Add the chopped broccoli to a large mixing bowl. Set aside.

For Lemon garlic oil: add all of the ingredients into a bowl and mix.

Add half of the Lemon garlic oil to the pot of cooked quinoa. Gently mix through.

Add the quinoa to the bowl of broccoli, along with the cooked eggplant, seeds and herbs.

Pour over the remaining Lemon garlic oil and gently toss everything together.

Two Raw Sisters - Rosa and Margo Flanagan.

Two Raw Sisters - Rosa and Margo Flanagan - are advocates for making plants the centrepiece of every plate. Discover more at tworawsisters.com or follow on Instagram @tworawsisters