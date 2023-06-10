Two Raw Sisters: Creamy greens soup

Creamy greens soup. Photo / Two Raw Sisters

Serves 4-6

We don’t think we could have packed any more greens into this! Aside from the amazing vibrant green colour and the extreme creaminess thanks to the tofu and cannellini beans, this soup is so delicious with the caramelised leeks, garlic, lemon and miso. If you don’t have all of the greens, simply substitute the recipe to suit you by using any other greenery, such as silverbeet.

3 Tbsp oil

1 onion, diced

1 leek, trimmed and sliced

1 tsp sea salt

2 cloves garlic, crushed and roughly chopped

4-5 cups of water

3 stalks of kale, stalks discarded and leaves chopped

150-200g baby spinach leaves

300g silken tofu, cut into cubes

1 x 400g-can cannellini beans, drained and rinsed

1 lemon, juice only

3 Tbsp miso paste

½ tsp sea salt

Black pepper

To serve

Chilli oil (optional)

1. Heat the oil in a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Add the onion, leek and sea salt. Cook, stirring for 5 minutes or until tender.

2. Add the garlic and cook for a further 1 minute or until golden. Add the water and bring to the boil. Reduce the heat to medium, add the kale and spinach and cook for 4–5 minutes or until tender. Remove from heat.

3. Add the tofu, cannellini beans, lemon juice and miso paste. Then add the sea salt and black pepper. Using a hand-held stick blender, blend the soup to a smooth consistency. Alternatively blend in batches in a food processor or blender.

4. The soup will keep in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 7 days, alternatively the soup can be stored in the freezer for up to 3 months.

Rosa and Margo Flanagan, aka Two Raw Sisters.

Two Raw Sisters - Rosa and Margo Flanagan - are advocates for making plants the centrepiece of every plate. Discover more at tworawsisters.com or follow on Instagram @tworawsisters



