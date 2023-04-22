Caramel fudge brownie. Recipe & photo / Two Raw Sisters

If you’re feeling like a decadent afternoon treat, these brownies hit the spot but with the added benefits of some good wholesome ingredients to sweeten the deal.

Caramel fudge brownie

Serves 8

We just love these brownies and if you’re a chocoholic like us, you must make these. Super rich, dense and decadent with a gooey condensed milk caramel. Our favourite type of dessert, served with a scoop or two of icecream. Our preferred flour in this recipe is oat flour. For a gluten-free version, use buckwheat flour.

Caramel fudge

½ cup plant-based or dairy condensed milk

3 Tbsp peanut butter

3 Tbsp plant-based or dairy yoghurt

½ tsp sea salt

Brownie

150g dark chocolate

½ cup coconut oil

1 cup flour

1 banana, mashed

2 Tbsp coconut sugar

½ tsp baking powder

½ tsp sea salt

Preheat the oven to 180C and line a loaf tin with baking paper.

For the caramel fudge: Add all caramel fudge ingredients to a small pot and heat over a medium heat. Continuously stir until it has reached a boil. Turn down the heat and simmer for 3-5 minutes or until the caramel is thick and sticky. Set aside.

For the brownie: Melt the dark chocolate and coconut oil over a double boiler or in the microwave.

Add the flour, banana, coconut sugar, baking powder and salt to a bowl. Pour over the melted chocolate mixture and mix until well combined. Be careful not to over-mix, as the batter may split.

Pour the brownie batter into the lined loaf tin. With the handle of a spoon, make holes in the brownie batter and fill them with caramel fudge. Take a skewer and make a marbling swirl pattern on the top of the brownie. Bake for 30 minutes.

Once the brownie has finished baking, place it straight into the freezer to cool completely for roughly 1 hour. Once cool, cut into squares and store in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 10 days. We love serving this with a scoop of vanilla icecream.

Rosa and Margo Flanagan aka Two Raw Sisters.

Two Raw Sisters - Margo and Rosa Flanagan - are all about creating healthy, happy food. Discover more at tworawsisters.com or follow on Instagram @tworawsisters