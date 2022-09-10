Two Raw Sisters: Avocado, halloumi, chilli flakes & honey

Honey and cheese is a timeless combo on these yummy toasts. Creamy avocado smashed on fresh sourdough, topped with crispy yet gooey halloumi cheese, a pinch of chilli flakes and a drizzle of honey.

This is the perfect quick and easy yet boujee brunch, lunch or dinner.

Ingredients

4 slices sourdough

To drizzle, oil

200g halloumi

2 avocados, slightly smashed

Handful rocket

To drizzle, honey

Sprinkle, chilli flakes

To taste - flaky sea salt

Directions

Drizzle the sourdough slices with some oil and then place in a hot pan. Allow to cook on one side for a couple of minutes or until the sourdough is golden and crispy. Then flip and cook for another couple of minutes. After you have toasted the sourdough slices, add some more oil to the pan and add the halloumi slices. Cook for 1 minute on each side. Once cooked, transfer to a chopping board. Place the sourdough slices on a large platter or chopping board and start topping: divide the slightly smashed avocado between the sourdough slices, followed by the rocket and halloumi. Then drizzle over the honey and lastly sprinkle with chilli flakes and flaky sea salt. The toasts are best served and eaten soon after assembling.

Discover more at Tworawsisters.com or follow on Instagram @tworawsisters