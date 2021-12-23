Twelve Herald Social days of Christmas

Doesn't everyone put a little Santa hat on their smartphone? Try it, you might like it. Photo / 123RF

2021. What a year. It has been an absolute privilege to spend 12 months with our wonderful community on the NZ Herald Facebook page.

We've loved your comments, your kind messages, your news tips and your hilarious one-liners.

We've also seen you come out in support of some worthy causes, lift up some Kiwis that needed a boost and help each other along what has been a tough 2021 for many.

We've been checking on who has been naughty or nice - and keeping an eye on the biggest stories drawing your attention over the last 12 months.

So, based on that very unscientific data, we thought we'd sing you a song...and you can sing along too (links for context).

On the first day of Christmas, the Herald readers chose: Some Covid comments that we closed.

We try and be kind...but some days it is hard.

On the second day of Christmas, the Herald readers chose : Two border breachers

These two attracted plenty of passionate discussion on our page this year. Photo / Supplied

...and Some Covid comments that we closed.

On the third day of Christmas, the Herald readers chose: Three busted stoners ,

Our national colour is black but we sometimes wonder if it should be green, given the intense interest these stories can generate.

two border breachers - and Some Covid comments that we closed.

On the fourth day of Christmas, the Herald readers chose: Four happy endings,

How good was this? Photo / Uawa Live

three busted stoners, two border breachers - and Some Covid comments that we closed.

On the fifth day of Christmas, the Herald readers chose: Some big dead pigs (apologies to Kingi Ihaka),

It's an everyday Kiwi scene for many - but some thought these pigs were out of place at Queenstown Airport. Photo / Supplied

four happy endings , three busted stoners, two border breachers - and Some Covid comments that we closed.

On the sixth day of Christmas, the Herald readers chose: Six Premium pieces,



some big dead pigs (apologies to Kingi Ihaka), four happy endings, three busted stoners, two border breachers - and Some Covid comments that we closed.

On the seventh day of Christmas, the Herald readers chose: Seven Luxon houses,

As the year drew to a close, the new National leader's property portfolio generated plenty of debate. Photo / Michael Craig

six Premium pieces, some big dead pigs (apologies to Kingi Ihaka), four happy endings, three busted stoners, two border breachers - and Some Covid comments that we closed.

On the eighth day of Christmas, the Herald readers chose: Eight male midwives,

Our readers had lots of opinions they were keen to share on this career path.

seven Luxon houses, six Premium pieces, some big dead pigs (apologies to Kingi Ihaka), four happy endings, three busted stoners, two border breachers - and Some Covid comments that we closed.

On the ninth day of Christmas, the Herald readers chose: Nine brand new bubs,

One of the nine babies born to a Malian woman, who was originally told she was having seven children. Photo / Groupe Akdital Holding

eight male midwives, seven Luxon houses, six Premium pieces, some big dead pigs (apologies to Kingi Ihaka), four happy endings, three busted stoners, two border breachers - and Some Covid comments that we closed.

On the tenth day of Christmas, the Herald readers chose: Ten reo rages,

2021 was another year of increased use of te reo Māori across the motu. Not everyone was happy - and some got quite hōhā. Photo / Ethan Griffiths

nine brand new bubs, eight male midwives, seven Luxon houses, six Premium pieces, some big dead pigs (apologies to Kingi Ihaka), four happy endings, three busted stoners, two border breachers - and Some Covid comments that we closed.

On the eleventh day of Christmas, the Herald readers chose: Eleven viral videos,

If the video doesn't go viral, did it even happen? Photo / Supplied

ten reo rages, nine brand new bubs, eight male midwives, seven Luxon houses, six Premium pieces, some big dead pigs (apologies to Kingi Ihaka), four happy endings, three busted stoners, two border breachers - and Some Covid comments that we closed.

On the twelfth day of Christmas, the Herald readers chose: Twelve sexy columns,

We love you Nadia, you glorious hornbag. Photo / Nadia Bokody

eleven viral videos, ten reo rages, nine brand new bubs, eight male midwives, seven Luxon houses, six Premium pieces, some big dead pigs (apologies to Kingi Ihaka), four happy endings, three busted stoners, two border breachers - and Some Covid comments that we closed.

Meri Kirihimete Aotearoa!!!