Twelve Herald Social days of Christmas

2021. What a year. It has been an absolute privilege to spend 12 months with our wonderful community on the NZ Herald Facebook page.
We've loved your comments, your kind messages, your news tips and your hilarious one-liners.
We've also seen you come out in support of some worthy causes, lift up some Kiwis that needed a boost and help each other along what has been a tough 2021 for many.
We've been checking on who has been naughty or nice - and keeping an eye on the biggest stories drawing your attention over the last 12 months.
So, based on that very unscientific data, we thought we'd sing you a song...and you can sing along too (links for context).
On the first day of Christmas, the Herald readers chose: Some Covid comments that we closed.
————————
On the second day of Christmas, the Herald readers chose : Two border breachers
...and Some Covid comments that we closed.
————————
On the third day of Christmas, the Herald readers chose: Three busted stoners ,
two border breachers - and Some Covid comments that we closed.
————————
On the fourth day of Christmas, the Herald readers chose: Four happy endings,
three busted stoners, two border breachers - and Some Covid comments that we closed.
————————
On the fifth day of Christmas, the Herald readers chose: Some big dead pigs (apologies to Kingi Ihaka),
four happy endings , three busted stoners, two border breachers - and Some Covid comments that we closed.
————————
On the sixth day of Christmas, the Herald readers chose: Six Premium pieces,
some big dead pigs (apologies to Kingi Ihaka), four happy endings, three busted stoners, two border breachers - and Some Covid comments that we closed.
————————
On the seventh day of Christmas, the Herald readers chose: Seven Luxon houses,
six Premium pieces, some big dead pigs (apologies to Kingi Ihaka), four happy endings, three busted stoners, two border breachers - and Some Covid comments that we closed.
————————
On the eighth day of Christmas, the Herald readers chose: Eight male midwives,
seven Luxon houses, six Premium pieces, some big dead pigs (apologies to Kingi Ihaka), four happy endings, three busted stoners, two border breachers - and Some Covid comments that we closed.
————————
On the ninth day of Christmas, the Herald readers chose: Nine brand new bubs,
eight male midwives, seven Luxon houses, six Premium pieces, some big dead pigs (apologies to Kingi Ihaka), four happy endings, three busted stoners, two border breachers - and Some Covid comments that we closed.
————————
On the tenth day of Christmas, the Herald readers chose: Ten reo rages,
nine brand new bubs, eight male midwives, seven Luxon houses, six Premium pieces, some big dead pigs (apologies to Kingi Ihaka), four happy endings, three busted stoners, two border breachers - and Some Covid comments that we closed.
————————
On the eleventh day of Christmas, the Herald readers chose: Eleven viral videos,
ten reo rages, nine brand new bubs, eight male midwives, seven Luxon houses, six Premium pieces, some big dead pigs (apologies to Kingi Ihaka), four happy endings, three busted stoners, two border breachers - and Some Covid comments that we closed.
————————
On the twelfth day of Christmas, the Herald readers chose: Twelve sexy columns,
eleven viral videos, ten reo rages, nine brand new bubs, eight male midwives, seven Luxon houses, six Premium pieces, some big dead pigs (apologies to Kingi Ihaka), four happy endings, three busted stoners, two border breachers - and Some Covid comments that we closed.
Meri Kirihimete Aotearoa!!!