Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Tulia Thompson talks to Maria Samuela about her new collection of short stories

7 minutes to read
Maria Samuela. Photo / Ebony Lamb

Maria Samuela. Photo / Ebony Lamb

By Tulia Thompson

The world of Beats of the Pa'u by Maria Samuela is rich with aunties who tease, and shriek and make delicate 'ei out of cut chrysanthemums. The collection of nine stories is poignant, raw and

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.