'Trust the process': McDonald's milkshake hack goes viral

A TikTok user has sent thousands of people wild over a Macca's milkshake hack. Screenshots / melika_zaid, TikTok

If you're a fan of Neapolitan ice cream, you're going to lose it over this viral hack.

A TikTok user has sent thousands of people wild over a Macca's milkshake she claims tastes just like the classic ice cream combo — and her video has already attracted more than 1.3 million views.

The woman, who goes by the handle @melika_zaidi, shared a video pulling up to her local McDonald's drive-through where she orders three milkshake flavours — strawberry, chocolate and vanilla — along with two spare cups.

"So we went to McDonald's to try the Neapolitan milkshake. You HAVE to try this," she wrote on the viral video.

"First add the chocolate milkshake, then add the strawberry on top and finally the vanilla to finish."

She told viewers to "trust the process".

Melika described it as being a "Golden Globe winning beverage" and her rave reviews have got thousands of people wanting to try it.

"Pls can we do this," one person wrote, tagging their friend.

"My brother has done this for years," another said.

"I've done this with chocolate and banana!! It's LUSH!!! … wanna try this now lol"

Others joked they were shocked the milkshake machine at the woman's local Macca's actually worked.

"First you need to find a McDonald's with a milkshake machine that is actually working," one person wrote.

"I tried but the machine was broke," said another, to which Melika responded the same thing happened to her before she was able to try the hack.

"This was the second McDonald's we went to today," she wrote with a laughing emoji.

However, many weren't convinced by the hack, saying all Macca's milkshakes taste the same.

"Why do we need to do this when the strawberry milkshakes taste like chocolate anyway," one person commented.

"But they all taste like banana! What's the point," another added.

It's also an expensive hack, with each milkshake costing more than $4 - although you can get a few cups out of each.