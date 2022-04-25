Former US president Donald Trump has made some bold claims about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in a new interview. Photo / Getty Images

Donald Trump has said the Queen should strip Meghan Markle and Prince Harry of all of their royal titles.

The former US president recently sat down with British media personality Piers Morgan where he was asked if the Queen should strip the royal couple of all their titles.

According to The Sun, Trump replied, "I would. The only thing I disagree with the Queen on probably one of the only things ever is that I think she should have said, if that's your choice, fine.

"But you no longer have titles, you know, and frankly, don't come around where you're just, because her loyalty is to the country. She said that many times. Her loyalty is to the country.

"And I think that he has been so disrespectful to the country, and it's a great country. Harry is whipped."

Trump then went on to claim the Sussexes marriage will end due to one of two reasons, either the Duchess will "decide" she likes another man or the Duke will realise he doesn't like being "bossed around" by Meghan Markle.

He then said he had been a good predictor over such matters in the past and wants to see what happens when the couple ultimately split.

Trump has claimed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will divorce in the future. Photo / Getty Images

This is not the first time the former US president has lashed out at the Duchess.

Last year during an interview with Nigel Farage of GB News he said, "I'm not a fan of hers. I wasn't from day one. I think Harry has been used horribly. I think someday he will regret it. He probably does already.

"I think she's been very disrespectful to the Royal Family, most importantly to the Queen, and I just … from day one I never got it."

The news comes after a preview was released for Morgan's new talk show, Piers Morgan Uncensored where Trump is the show's explosive first guest.

A 30-second preview posted to TalkTV's YouTube channel sees the two men clashing on camera which ultimately results in the former US president threatening to storm out of the interview.

Donald Trump appears as Piers Morgan's first guest on the star's new talk show. Photo / YouTube

Trump's team has since spoken out saying the promo clip was misleadingly edited to give the impression the former president shouted "turn the camera off" while rising from his chair in anger.

• Piers Morgan Uncensored is set to air on Sky News at 11 pm NZST on April 26.