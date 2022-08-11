Top of the South: Best Nelson wines to try this weekend

Raise a glass with one of the best drops from the Nelson region. Photo / 123RF

Raise a glass with one of the best drops from the Nelson region. Photo / 123RF

Although it's among our smaller wine regions, Nelson has a history of quality.

Nelson has less than 3 per cent of the national vineyard, but has been producing wine since the mid to late 19th century. Today, the region's 35 wineries are the source of many classy, characterful whites, rosés and reds.

Abel Tasman Chardonnay 2020

4.5 Stars

This highly distinctive wine was handled in large French oak cuves, rather than small barrels. It has vibrant, searching flavours, citrusy and slightly appley, with racy acidity. An energetic, chablis-like wine. (13.9% alc/vol)

- $30

Blackenbrook Nelson Pinot Gris 2021

4.5 stars

Full of youthful vigour, this mouthfilling wine has strong peach, pear, lychee and spice flavours, a touch of complexity and an off-dry finish. (13.5% alc/vol)

- $25

Brightwater Vineyards Lord Rutherford Nelson Sauvignon Blanc 2021

4.5 stars

Grown on the Waimea Plains, this full-bodied wine has very good intensity of vibrant melon, passionfruit and green capsicum flavours, crisp and persistent. (13.5% alc/vol)

- $28

Greenhough Hope Vineyard Nelson Pinot Noir 2019

5 stars

Certified organic, this full-bodied wine has rich cherry, red berry and spice flavours, notably complex, savoury and harmonious. A "complete" wine, it's already delicious. (13.5% alc/vol)

- $50

Moutere Hills Nelson Moutere Ice 2021

5 stars

This lovely dessert wine was made from chenin blanc. It is fresh, sweet and crisp, with a rich surge of lemony, slightly appley flavours, showing excellent delicacy, vigour, intensity and poise. (11% alc/vol) (375ml)

- $29

Neudorf Rosie's Block Moutere Chardonnay 2020

5 stars

Refined and very ageworthy, this invitingly fragrant, fresh and vigorous wine has penetrating peachy, citrusy, slightly biscuity flavours, appetising acidity and a lingering finish. (14% alc/vol)

- $45

Old House Vineyards Falcon Hill Nelson Pinot Noir 2019

5 stars

This impressive, finely structured Upper Moutere red is sturdy, generous and sweet-fruited, with concentrated, very ripe cherry, plum and spice flavours. Complex and savoury, it should have a long life ahead. (14.5% alc/vol)

- $45

Rimu Grove Nelson Pinot Gris 2019

5 stars

This classy wine was grown in the Moutere Hills and partly oak-aged. A mouthfilling, fleshy wine, it has peach and pear flavours, showing excellent delicacy and richness, and an off-dry, long finish. (13% alc/vol)

- $32

Seifried Winemaker's Collection Sweet Agnes Nelson Riesling 2019

5 stars

Delicious young, this is Seifried's most celebrated wine. Lively and intense, it has rich, peachy, citrusy, gently honeyed flavours, sweet, crisp and harmonious. (10.5% alc/vol) (375ml)

- $29