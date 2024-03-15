Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

To help with dementia, you have to enter your loved one’s reality

By Bernadette Mossman
9 mins to read
There is no cure for the 200-plus types of dementia, so how do you manage your relationship with a loved one who is suffering? Photo / 123rf

There is no cure for the 200-plus types of dementia, so how do you manage your relationship with a loved one who is suffering? Photo / 123rf

It can be fearsome and difficult to see a loved one changing — but there are ways to connect with them.

A big misconception is that dementia is part of ageing. Misplacing things,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle