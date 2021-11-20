TikTok shows heartbroken Wānaka woman get revenge on ex-boyfriend

Woman gets revenge on cheating ex by tossing his keys around around town. Video / TikTok / Nicola Abbott

A Wānaka woman came up with an unusual way to get over her heartbreaking split with her ex-boyfriend by dropping his keys all over town.

Footage shared on TikTok shows the woman driving around the town with a pile of keys on her passenger seat.

The keys had labels attached saying things like "keys to your new house" and "key for the safe".

The video shows the woman tossing the keys out of the window of her car at different locations around Wānaka.

"It's all violently uphill from here," she wrote in the caption for the video, posted to TikTok on Thursday.

The footage has since had more than half a million views as TikTok users admire the woman's dedication to her post-breakup strategy.

"Her pettiness is on another level I love her energy," one person wrote.

"Living for the level of petty," wrote another TikTok user.

"This is next level and I love it," someone else said.

The woman came up with an unusual way to get over her heartbreak. Photo / TikTok

The woman, Nicole Abbott, told the Daily Mail that the keys are duds and the video was just a harmless way to lift her own spirits in the wake up the break-up.

"It was revenge on an ex who had cheated on me," she told the Daily Mail.

"No harm involved, just a harmless prank."