TikTok comedian claims we've been eating apples incorrectly

Apparently we've all been eating apples wrong. Video / Matt Mayerle

A public service announcement to anyone who needs it: "The apple core is a myth".

Or at least this is what TikTok user and Los Angeles based comedian, Matt Mayerle (@mattydovidz) would have you believe.

Sharing a TikTok video on his new and improved way of consuming the fruit, Mayerle advocates eating an apple from the base up. This is instead of biting into the middle of the fruit directly, which he estimates means you only eat a third of it.

"Here's a mean and helpful life hack to help you save money on apples because every time you eat one, you throw away a third of it," says Mayerle.

"What you refer to the core doesn't actually exist, it's the same consistency as the rest of the apple."

Mayerle simply shakes or picks out the seeds as they appear, leaving just the seeds and stems.

"We got to the middle and now we're just going to pop these seeds out," he continues.

"Maybe now you won't waste so much damn money on apples. Now that you know."

And this may be the missing piece to why Millenials can't break into the housing market, avocado toast and soaring house prices be damned.

Eating the apple from the base up apparently is key. Photo / TikTok

The reaction has been mixed. Some TikTok users have made the point that the apple texture around the seed is tougher while others have said the same tip can be used for eating pears as well.

"You're wrong the core is texturally different there are seeds air pockets for seeds sometimes and the surrounding area is usually firm like the stem," said one user.

"It just dawned on me that if I eat an apple whole, I leave the 'core', but if I slice it, then I just pick out the seeds. so yes this is true!" shared another.

"Idk the pod where the seeds are is sometimes hard," wrote a third.

While you'll need to eat a substantial amount of apples for this to have a toxic let alone fatal effect, you may want to avoid the apple seeds as they contain very small amounts of amygdalin, a substance which releases cyanamide when it comes into contact with your digestive enzymes.