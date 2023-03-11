Three ways with: mince

Photo / Babiche Martens





There always seems to be at least one packet of mince lurking in the freezer. Turn the humble protein into a globally inspired dinner to look forward to with this trio of winners

Mince and cheese pies

Serves 4

1 Tbsp olive oil

1 small onion, finely chopped

1 small carrot, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

2 tsp rosemary, finely chopped

500g beef mince

1 tsp smoked paprika

¼ tsp brown sugar

¼ tsp Tabasco sauce

1 Tbsp flour

2 Tbs tomato puree

½ cup beef stock

1 packet shortcrust pastry sheet, defrost enough to line tins

4 slices cheddar cheese

1 packet flaky pastry sheet, defrost enough for 4 pie tops

1 egg

2 Tbsp milk

Preheat oven to 200C. Grease 4 pie tins. Heat a frying pan and add the oil. Cook the onion and carrot with the garlic and rosemary until golden. Add the mince and brown with the paprika, sugar, Tabasco and flour. Cook for 5 minutes then add the tomato puree, stock and season to taste. Simmer for 15 minutes then take off the heat and leave to cool. Line the pie tins with the shortcrust pastry. Spoon in the mince filling and top with slices of cheese. Wet the edge of each pie then top with the flaky pastry and press to seal. Trim the edges of the pastry. Whisk the egg and milk together and brush over, then bake for 25 minutes or until golden, checking that the pastry is cooked on the bottom.

Recipe / Amanda Laird

Photo / Babiche Martens

Lamb & quinoa stuffed courgettes

Serves 4

4 large courgettes, split down the middle

2 Tbsp olive oil

½ onion, chopped finely

2 cloves garlic, crushed

300g lamb mince

½ tsp smoked paprika

1 Tbsp tomato paste

½ cup cooked quinoa

1 cup shredded spinach

Salt and pepper

½ cup shredded parmesan

½ cup stock or water

¼ cup yoghurt mixed with 2 Tbsp chopped parsley to drizzle

1. Set oven to 180C.

2. With a teaspoon scoop out courgette flesh. Bring a pot of salted water to the boil and cook courgettes for 3 or 4 minutes, until just soft. Remove and drain.

3. Heat oil in a frying pan to a medium heat. Add the onions and garlic. Cook for 2 minutes to soften. Add mince and cook until lightly browned and cooked through. Add paprika and tomato paste. Stir through the quinoa and spinach. Season with salt and pepper.

4. Arrange courgettes in a single layer in a baking dish. Stuff them with the filling and sprinkle parmesan over. Pour stock or water into base of baking dish. Bake for 30 minutes until the cheese is golden and delicious.

5. Serve hot, drizzled with yoghurt.

Recipe / Angela Casley

Photo / Babiche Martens

Five-spice pork mince

600g pork mince

4 spring onions, chopped

2 tsp five-spice powder

2 Tbsp oyster sauce

2 Tbsp soy sauce

½ cup water

2 cups shredded red or green cabbage

In a pan, fry pork and onions until lightly browned and cooked through. Add five-spice, oyster sauce, soy sauce and water. Continue to cook for 3 or 4 minutes to allow the flavours to emerge. Add shredded cabbage, and toss until cooked. It will take only a couple of minutes. Serve with steamed rice, and garnish with coriander.

Recipe / Angela Casley



