Three ways with... avocado

Chilled avocado soup. Picture / Babiche Martens.

Yes, it’s amazing on toast but there’s a lot more to avocado, as seen here in some delightfully different ways to get your fill of “nature’s perfect food”

White chocolate and avocado tarts

Makes 4

Base

1 cup dates, soaked for 10 minutes in hot water ½ cup coconut 1 cup rolled oats ¼ cup pumpkin seeds ½ tsp ground ginger 1 Tbsp maple syrup

Filling

1 avocado 1 Tbsp lemon juice 1 cup white chocolate bits ½ cup coconut cream

1. Blend the drained dates, coconut, oats, pumpkin seeds, ginger and maple syrup until well combined and the mixture sticks together. Spread into the base and sides of four 10cm tart tins evenly. (Line the tins with baking paper if necessary.) Place into the fridge to cool.

2. Mash the avocado with the lemon juice until well combined.

3. Place the chocolate bits in a bowl. Bring the coconut cream to the boil, then pour over the chocolate and stir until smooth.

4. Blitz together the chocolate mixture and avocado until smooth. Spoon into your four tart cases. Cover and freeze for about 30 minutes.

5. Decorate with extra chocolate bits and fresh fruit before serving.

Chilled avocado soup

Serves 4-6

1 Tbsp olive oil 1 onion, chopped 2 cloves garlic, crushed 1 tsp green curry paste 2 avocados, flesh removed ¼ cup lemon juice ½ cup mint leaves 2 cups chicken stock Salt and pepper to taste Extra avocado and croutons, to serve

1. Heat the oil in a small frying pan to a medium heat. Add the onion and garlic, cooking for 4 or 5 minutes until soft but not brown. Add the curry paste and cook for a further 1 minute. Allow to cool.

2. In a blender place the onion mix, avocados, mint and chicken stock. Blend until smooth. Season with salt and pepper. Chill for at least four hours before serving.

3. Decorate with avocado and a sprinkling of croutons.

Avocado and herb dressing

Makes 1 cup

1 avocado, mashed 2 Tbsp lemon juice 1 cup fresh herbs: parsley, basil, coriander ½ cup roughly chopped walnuts Pinch chilli flakes ¼ cup olive oil Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

1. In a kitchen processor place the avocado, lemon juice, herbs, walnuts, chilli and olive oil. Blitz until well combined and a little chunky. Season with salt and pepper. If a little thick add an extra squeeze of lemon.

2. Enjoy with enchiladas or use as a dressing for vegetables or salad.