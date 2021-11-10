Thomas Markle Jr's attempt to visit Kiwi lover during lockdown

Thomas Markle Jr reveals to Jono and Ben on The Hits he had a Kiwi girlfriend. Video / The Hits

He's appeared on Australia's Big Brother VIP and made headlines as the half-brother of the Duchess of Sussex - but it turns out that Thomas Markle Jr has a connection to New Zealand as well.

Speaking on The Hits with Jono and Ben this morning, Markle revealed why he wanted to visit Aotearoa while he was in Sydney filming the reality show.

"That was my intention when I was down in Sydney for the show, too bad the lockdown happened because I really wanted to get around. I wanted to definitely go to New Zealand," he told the radio hosts.

And he didn't just want to come for the scenery - he had another very sentimental reason for visiting.

"I have a very, very sweet girl that I used to go out with there named Marianne Moore," he said.

"I definitely wanted to catch up with her and visit, she's such a nice girl you know, but it didn't happen because of lockdown. Next time it will."

Markle went on to explain that he wanted to go on Big Brother VIP to "show the world" who he was "beyond the stuff in the papers".

"It was the best experience of my life."

He also referred to the "scathing" letter he wrote ahead of Harry and Meghan's wedding in 2018.

"I was in shock when I got a reply back, I reached out to the palace and asked to get the paparazzi away from me and I got a response back saying I was distant family and she doesn't know me."

Thomas Markle Jr spoke to The Hits' Jono and Ben about his experience on Celebrity Big Brother. Photo / Getty Images

"But enough is enough. It's never too late to say you're sorry, it's never too late to embrace your family again."

Markle also said he would love to meet his brother-in-law Prince Harry.

"I think if he came and hung out with me and my friends for a while he'd probably put a smile on his face again," he joked.

His final message to Meghan was simple: "I've left the ball in Meghan's court so I hope she reaches out.

"The past is the past, you're my sister, I love you no matter what.

"Let's just make amends. Please by all means call Dad, he loves you more than anything, he would love to see you and the grandkids."