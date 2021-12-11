Thomas Markle blasts Meghan's claim she grew up on budget food

Meghan Markle and husband Harry have been lambasted by her father, Thomas Markle, again. Photo / Getty Images

Meghan Markle's father, Thomas, has lashed out at his estranged daughter following her claims she grew up on salads at cheap restaurants.

As Markle, 40, continues her crusade for paid parental leave in the US, it has been revealed that she penned a letter to politicians claiming she "grew up on the $4.99 salad bar" at Sizzler family restaurants.

But her father, 77, told The Sun from his home in Rosarito, Mexico: "She's never, ever, ever had to worry about anything like that in her life.

"We'd do the best restaurants in town and we'd do Sizzler because it was convenient. We never had to rub our pennies together and just have the salad bar.

"She had the salad bar, but she had a meal as well."

It was reported that he disagreed with her use of her royal title too: "She sends letters to senators and congressmen where she calls herself the Duchess. That's totally wrong. You really shouldn't do that."

The Sun also claims her father called out husband Harry, lambasting him for his decision to step down as a senior royal.

"Harry walked away from his responsibilities and that's ridiculous. He walked away from his grandmother, the royals and the British people," Thomas said.

"He's a candya**. I'd take him on at my age any time. He'd run away from me."

It follows last week's news that the Court of Appeal has upheld a ruling against the publisher of The Mail on Sunday claiming the news outlet breached Meghan's privacy by publishing a letter to her father in 2018, following her marriage to Prince Harry.

Thomas told The Sun he was upset by the news and said it means he still can't tell his story "and defend myself. I thought there would be a fair trial but now it's not going to trial. It's ridiculous. The British system has let me down."

Instead, it's alleged he is considering taking to YouTube to read aloud parts of the letter that remain unpublished.

It is alleged he told The Sun: "Someday that letter's going to be released. I still love my daughter but I hate what she's become. She's changed so much."