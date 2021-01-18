'This past year has been difficult': Michelle Obama stuns in natural birthday photo

Michelle Obama marked her 57th birthday with a stunning natural picture. Photo / Getty Images

Michelle Obama has taken to Instagram to share a stunning natural photo and thank well-wishers on her 57th birthday.

In the post, Obama shared a black-and-white make-up free photo of herself along with a message of gratitude to her followers and friends.

"Thank you all for the lovely birthday wishes!" Obama wrote. "I know this past year has been difficult for us all on so many levels, so I just hope you all are taking care of yourselves and finding joy in the smallest moments. Love you all."

The former First Lady's reference to difficulties seems to refer to the coronavirus pandemic, racial justice and the Black Lives Matter movement, and the recent attack on the Capitol by extremist supporters of President Donald Trump.

Her husband Barack Obama also shared a sweet picture to mark his wife's birthday, sharing a beautiful throwback of Michelle in a yellow tank top.

He captioned the Instagram and Twitter post: "Happy birthday to my love, my partner, and my best friend. Every moment with you is a blessing. Love you, Miche."

Incoming First Lady Dr Jill Biden also wished Obama a happy birthday on Instagram, sharing a photo of the two along with the simple message: "Happy Birthday, Michelle."