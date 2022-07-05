'This is dangerous': Celeste Barber calls out influencer's post-partum pic

In a series of poses, Hembrow shows off her form in the mirror 12 days after giving birth. Video / Tammy Hembrow

In a series of poses, Hembrow shows off her form in the mirror 12 days after giving birth. Video / Tammy Hembrow

Australian comedian Celeste Barber has used Tammy Hembrow's post-partum photos to make a point about how women should never feel like they have to "show off their bodies".

Fitness tycoon Hembrow gave birth to her third child, Posy, two weeks ago.

The 28-year-old, already mother to Wolf, 6, and Saskia, 5, shared a video of herself wearing Saskia Collection activewear while standing in front of the mirror.

In a series of poses, she admires her form in the mirror 12 days after giving birth to her youngest child.

"I stayed as active as possible before and during my pregnancy on my @tammyhembrowfitness programmes," Hembrow revealed.

"I honestly feel like my core was at its best in my whole life just before I fell pregnant with Posy so I'm excited to see what I can do this time round after baby number 3! Can't wait to get into some hard and heavy TammyFit at 6 weeks [post-partum]."

The mother of three added that she understood everyone's journey is different and that people shouldn't compare themselves to others.

"We all have different genes, different lifestyles, different circumstances etc," she said.

"That being said, I work and have worked extremely hard and want nothing more than to motivate and inspire you."

Despite Hembrow's understanding of different situations, Barber called the sharing of the video "dangerous" as many others couldn't relate to it.

Tammy Hembrow gave birth to her daughter Posy 2 weeks ago. Photo / Instagram @tammyhembrow

She said she didn't mean any disrespect and congratulated Hembrow on her success but felt like women should never feel like they need to "show off" their bodies.

"Women should never feel as though they need to put on activewear and show off their bodies, to prove a point, especially 12 days after having a baby. 12 days!," Barber posted to her Instagram story.

"Jeez I was s****ing in a bag and screaming into a pillow after having my babies. How we look is irrelevant.

"Be kind to yourselves, moisturise your nipples and unfollow accounts that make you feel like s***!"

The comedian took to her Instagram stories to share her thoughts. Photo / Instagram @celestebarber

Barber, who is currently on tour, has two sons with her husband Api Robin.

Not everyone agreed with the comedian, however.

"The PSA at the bottom – I think it's important to emphasise on that since everyone compares themselves on social media," one person commented on Hembrow's photo.

Another said: "If you're gonna comment 'this isn't fair it's setting unrealistic expectations for mothers, just stop. This is Tammy, not you. If it's unrealistic for you then cool but don't hate because this IS her reality. Some people snap back quicker than others."

Many others congratulated her on the acknowledgment on everyone's circumstances and called her an inspiration, with dozens sharing their own circumstances on the post.