When Derek* and his wife of 20 years moved to Auckland after living as ex-pats, they settled with their children in an affluent suburb home to some of New Zealand’s wealthiest families.

While Derek went to work in a top executive role, his wife became acquainted with new friends who enjoyed long lunches and expensive salon dates at the now infamous establishment of one Mobeen Bhikoo. Once the hair stylist to Auckland’s elite, Bhikoo was jailed after Operation Ceviche found him at the centre of a celebrity cocaine ring run out of his salon.

“I didn’t know why I was spending $700 every two weeks on her hair being redone,” says Derek. “This went on for a number of years and I was probably the last one to get the memo on it.”

Derek watched from the sidelines as his wife “got in with a group of women who have more time on their hands than others. Who don’t need to work and enjoy the long lunches that become long dinners and then, as it turns out, partake in cocaine.”

Derek says his wife fell in with a crowd who had a habit of indulging in long champagne lunches that rolled into dinners and drug taking. Photo / Getty Images

His wife began going out with her new set of friends more and more, drinking “to the point where I was saying to our kids, ‘I’m going to the hospital with your mum’, about once every quarter, to have her stomach pumped after she’s been on a big lunch.”

And Derek would sit with his wife until the wee hours of the morning, as she lay in hospital on a drip, knowing he’d have to be at work soon and despairing because “within 48 hours she’d be off again.”

These were the first signs all was not well in Derek’s marriage.

Then, one night, after Derek had gone to bed, having given up on waiting for his wife to get home, he awoke to her punching him and accusing him of sexually assaulting a friend. Derek tells the Herald he was dumbfounded.

He sat up in awe as she went on to accuse him of groping other female friends. When he learned their names, he says he contacted them to try and understand the accusations.

“They texted back and basically said, ‘What are you talking about?’” When Derek shared the replies with his wife “she moved on to another list of names. She held this ground about, ‘You’ve been doing all of this’. It blew my mind.

“And at the same time, she was probably going out more and more.”

Derek says he urged her to see someone about her drinking but she never did. Instead she continued to associate with women who he says could be considered high functioning alcoholics.

“They will get completely munted through a lunch and a dinner one day and they’ll be up the following morning out running. They’re all as skinny as reeds, big sunglasses, hair pulled back. Then they’ll start off at lunchtime and then just get loaded until they fall over at night.”

Derek observed a group of women he described as likely high functioning alcoholics who could get up the next day and go for a run. Photo / Getty Images

While Derek’s wife retained her seat amongst the local glitterati, the couple’s home life continued to crumble.

“She was just coming out with more and more wacky things like that I was having sex with the secretary over my desk in my office.”

Derek says he tried to explain to his wife that he worked in an open plan office and that his secretary was an elderly woman based in the company’s head office in another city.

Then his wife emailed his office claiming he was using company money for prostitutes.

“That email content went around the office. I had to tell my colleagues what was going on and I was lucky that they were understanding.”

He recalls being physically attacked by his wife, who ripped his shirt “then turned around and screamed ‘I’m going to call the police and say you’ve been hitting me.’

“She wanted me out of the house. I wasn’t keen on that, because I’d done nothing wrong.”

Living at opposite ends of their home, Derek says he became suicidal and began seeing a psychiatrist who put him “on a watch. I was going to work every day, but they were calling me four or five times a day.

“My wife wouldn’t engage with them. Her comment was ‘he’s putting it on’ and then she’d hang up.”

Going to work was “horrendous” during this period, Derek recalls.

“I turned up, but it was horrendous. But it also kept me going, the getting up and having a routine. I think that kept me on the straight and narrow. But it was hard,” he says of his high-powered role where he’s tasked with making major decisions for large companies.

“I was working with top end individuals where you had to be on form, speaking to them. I had the suit and the smile. I had smiling depression, according to my therapist. No one would know I was acting. But I was leaving my office four or five times a day to go and sit in my car for anywhere between 10 minutes to an hour. I’d cry, scream, sleep or a combination of all of the above.”

Derek says this went on for about a year and “in hindsight I might have been there physically every day, but my head wasn’t there. I probably made some bad decisions at work.”

Derek says his work was impacted by his divorce, without a doubt. Photo / Getty Images

The next time he was attacked by his wife, in front of their children, he left.

“She was so physical and out of control. It was so extreme. I couldn’t stand it,” says Derek, who would go on to take out a restraining order against her.

After spending a couple of nights in a hotel, Derek got himself an apartment in the city and, much like Diane Lane in Under the Tuscan Sun, soon learned the central Auckland building was a popular destination for the broken-hearted.

One morning, as he stepped out of the elevator, he ran into a man he knew from social circles. But as they would come to uncover, their wives knew each other very well.

The man had become suspicious of his own wife’s behaviour and had paid a private investigator to follow her.

As it turned out, she was having an affair with Derek’s wife and the pair had been involved for a couple of years.

When Derek learned what was going on he says “it was absolute heartbreak. I felt absolutely betrayed. I did absolutely adore her. We were married for all the right reasons.”

Thinking back to their time living overseas, he began to recall that his wife always had a special female friend among her group. He even remembers joking to her that she was a lesbian because there were certain women she was “always talking about or always with.” But when his wife’s Auckland affair was confirmed, Derek says he felt “deceived”.

“I just felt cut in half, the way it was done. Rather than front up and have a conversation, to put me through what she did, I just can’t get my head around it. I’m sure I’ve not been perfect, but I didn’t feel like I’d done anything that bad to warrant anything to destroy me – because I did feel like she was out to destroy me.

“She was doing everything she possibly could to create noise and storm and a spotlight anywhere but on herself. And that really broke me.”

Parting ways financially was “a horrendous experience” too, says Derek.

“My wife hadn’t worked for over 20 years but that was by mutual consent. She was a stay-at-home mum. But when we were living overseas, she was blowing the thick end of $50,000 on credit cards every month. She never really wanted for anything.

“When it came to separating, she was getting advice. Friends were telling her to get him out of the house. Get your hands on everything. Get lawyered up.

“I said, ‘Look, at the end of the day, you’ve been a great mother and I’ll split everything. I’ll give you 60 per cent because we’ve done 20 years together. That means something to me. And she didn’t accept that.”

For two years, while Derek continued to pay the bills on the family home where his wife still lived, the former couple battled it out through lawyers.

Eventually, Derek’s wife walked away with 60 per cent.

“But it was 60 per cent of a much smaller number because after two years of lawyers’ fees, the pot drops. I was paying for her lawyer as well.”

Today, having never returned to the suburb where his life fell apart and to the community he felt vilified by, Derek has met someone new and says, “I don’t think I’ve ever been happier than where I am now.”

But he wanted to share his story, which he hopes to be able to do in the future with his real name to it, because he believes often it’s men who are demonised in marriage break ups and they don’t seek out help when they should.

“I think people need to not be so quick to judge. But I think for the guys out there, go and get some help and speak to someone. And do it sooner rather than later, whether that’s a professional [therapist] or a divorce coach.

“Because I think without that help, it does scare me. If I hadn’t had help … I don’t know what I would have got to, it might well have ended,” he says, referring to a good friend who constantly checked in on him.

“I’d actually got to the point where I’d gone and written messages to my family and planned how I was going to end it.”

Since working through his divorce, Derek has become aware of others within his line of work also struggling with the extreme pressure of their jobs as they navigate a marriage ending.

“It’s out there and it and it does scare me for corporate New Zealand a little bit that there are people really struggling, making key decisions and not getting the help they need.”

*Derek’s name has been changed to protect his and his family’s identity.

Where to get help

If it is an emergency and you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

For counselling and support

Lifeline: Call 0800 543 354 or text 4357 (HELP)

Suicide Crisis Helpline: Call 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO)

Need to talk? Call or text 1737

Depression helpline: Call 0800 111 757 or text 4202

For children and young people

Youthline: Call 0800 376 633 or text 234

What’s Up: Call 0800 942 8787 (11am to 11pm) or webchat (11am to 10.30pm)

For help with specific issues

Alcohol and Drug Helpline: Call 0800 787 797

Anxiety Helpline: Call 0800 269 4389 (0800 ANXIETY)

OutLine: Call 0800 688 5463 (0800 OUTLINE) (6pm-9pm)

Safe to talk (sexual harm): Call 0800 044 334 or text 4334

All services are free and available 24/7 unless otherwise specified.

For more information and support, talk to your local doctor, hauora, community mental health team, or counselling service. The Mental Health Foundation has more helplines and service contacts on its website.