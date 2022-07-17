Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

The science of sleep: How to manage your body clock to boost health and wellbeing

11 minutes to read
Without early-morning exposure to light - preferably at least 30 minutes outside - our internal clocks would eventually become misaligned with the external clock. Photo / Sander Sammy, Unsplash

Without early-morning exposure to light - preferably at least 30 minutes outside - our internal clocks would eventually become misaligned with the external clock. Photo / Sander Sammy, Unsplash

By Ruth Nichol

New research into circadian rhythms reveals the vital importance of our body clocks to our health and wellbeing. By Ruth Nichol

If you want to sleep well, get a dog. Those early-morning walks provide regular

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.