Without early-morning exposure to light - preferably at least 30 minutes outside - our internal clocks would eventually become misaligned with the external clock. Photo / Sander Sammy, Unsplash

New research into circadian rhythms reveals the vital importance of our body clocks to our health and wellbeing. By Ruth Nichol

If you want to sleep well, get a dog. Those early-morning walks provide regular exercise, which we know is good for sleep. But as Russell Foster, a British neuroscientist who specialises in the study of circadian rhythms, points out, they also expose you to the early-morning light we all need to keep our internal body clocks – most of which run at about 24 hours and 10 minutes – aligned or "entrained" with the 24-hour day.

The result: better, more regular sleep. "People who own a dog have been shown to have better sleep, and you might think, 'What's that all about?' Of course, it's because they have to take their dog out in the morning and that's where they get their photon shower – their entraining light," says Foster, author of Life Time, which looks at how our bodies are governed by a 24-hour circadian clock.

Without that early-morning exposure to light – preferably at least 30 minutes outside where light is much brighter, although sitting inside by a window is acceptable if it's raining – our internal clocks would eventually become misaligned with the external clock. We would start to go to bed about 10 minutes later every night and eventually our sleep-wake pattern would be totally out of synch with the 24-hour day.

That is what happens to people whose eyes are destroyed because of an accident of some kind. As a result, they lose the specialised cells in the retina called photosensitive retinal ganglion cells (pRGCs). These cells provide vital information about the overall amount of light around at dawn and dusk to a part of the brain called the suprachiasmatic nucleus (SCN). Without pRGCs, our bodies have no way of knowing where we are in the light-dark cycle and the result is a complete loss of any kind of 24-hour rhythm.

A former soldier whose eyes were destroyed in combat told Foster, "I am at my wits' end, suffering from variable bedtimes and wake times, and I am very often sleepy during the day and awake all night. I'm slowly becoming isolated from my family and friends."

If you want to sleep well, get a dog that demands a morning walk. Photo / Andriyko Podilnyk, Unsplash

Interestingly, people who go blind but whose eyes are still intact don't experience this disruption. They may not be able to see light, but their eyes can still detect it and send the appropriate information to the SCN.

Foster, who is professor of circadian neuroscience at the University of Oxford, describes the SCN as the body's master clock. It helps to keep all the other biological processes that take place inside our bodies on track. This includes what happens in the liver, the muscles and the pancreas – in fact, probably every cell in our body. They all have their own 24-hour cycle, which keeps time with the master clock. However, once we start doing things at times our bodies don't expect us to – such as eating or being awake – the clocks no longer work together and the results can be serious: heart disease, type 2 diabetes, obesity, as well as poor cognition and irritability.

"The SCN is rather like the conductor of an orchestra; it provides a time signal that co-ordinates the rest of the body," says Foster. "Without the SCN, everything drifts apart. So, instead of a symphony, you have a biological cacophony and a failure to do the right thing at the right time."

Even seemingly innocuous changes can have unexpected consequences, such as moving our main meal from the middle of the day, as was the case in the past, to the evening, as is the case now. Our bodies are designed to metabolise food better earlier in the day. Eating later appears to be a contributing factor in metabolic problems such as obesity and type 2 diabetes.

"In the course of three or four generations, we've moved our eating habits, and they're now misaligned with when our biology is regulating our metabolism," says Foster. "That's the worst possible scenario that anybody could have for type 2 diabetes, obesity and all the rest of it, because we're eating when our biology is not ready for it."

Invasion of the night

But what is really driving many of our current health problems is what he calls the "invasion of the night with light". Although for millennia we had no choice about when we got up or went to sleep, artificial light means we can now stay up much later – or even all night if we want to. It has also made it possible for us to create a society that is dependent on having people working at night, from healthcare workers to truck drivers and supermarket shelf packers.

For millions of us, this has resulted in what Foster calls sleep and circadian rhythm disruption. It can be caused by insomnia, jet lag, getting too little sleep, sleeping at the wrong time, or simply staying up too late on a regular basis.

The lack of sleep experienced by night shift workers puts them at greater risk of having a car accident on the way home from work. Photo / Will Creswick, Unsplash

At the heart of it, Foster believes, is a failure to appreciate the vital role that sleep plays in keeping us healthy. He says getting about 7.5 to 8 hours of sleep a night (it can be more or less depending on the individual) isn't an optional extra: we need it so our bodies can undertake the essential biological activities that allow us to function during the day. Sleep is a time to consolidate our memories, clear toxins and rebuild metabolic pathways – all of which are essential to maintaining, physical, cognitive and emotional health.

"In short, during sleep, the body performs a broad range of essential functions without which performance and health would fall apart rapidly."

The way things fall apart once those functions no longer take place are much more wide-ranging than you may imagine. Women who work night shifts or experience frequent jet lag, for example, are more likely to have disrupted menstrual cycles and abnormal levels of reproductive hormones. This makes it harder for them to get pregnant.

Those affected by disrupted sleep also pay a price in their personal lives. People who work night shifts are up to six times more likely to get divorced than those who work during the day.

"In addition to all the physical health problems associated with chronic tiredness among night-shift workers, you've got lack of empathy, you've got impulsivity, you've got failure to consolidate memory and you've got irritability. So, it's as if the person you married and decided to share your life with has turned into a monster."

The lack of sleep experienced by night-shift workers also puts them at greater risk of having a car accident on the way home from work. Foster says one study, published in the medical journal Anaesthesia, showed 57 per cent of junior doctors in the UK had either had a crash or a near-miss on the journey home after a night shift.

Lack of sleep has also been associated with a number of notable industrial accidents: it's no coincidence the Chernobyl explosion happened at 1.23am. Worryingly, now that many of us are about to resume international air travel, the cognitive problems found in night-shift workers have also been found in long-haul airline pilots and aircrew.

Middle ground

There's also growing evidence that shortened and disrupted sleep during the middle years increases your chance of developing Alzheimer's when you are older. The reason may be that, according to recent research, sleep helps to clear the brain of a protein associated with Alzheimer's called beta-amyloid.

"Even one night of no sleep has been shown to increase levels of beta-amyloid within the cerebral spinal fluid and deep within the brain," says Foster.

The lesson from that finding, he says, is that it's important to protect sleep in the middle years. "I wouldn't say poor sleep causes dementia, but I think in those vulnerable individuals it might be a contributing factor."

As for celebrating the hard-driven business people who apparently survive on just a few hours' sleep a night, Foster says that is complete folly. They may seem to be coping but it's almost certain that their rigorous, sleep-deprived schedules will take their toll eventually.

"The analogy I use is that it's a bit like driving a car. You go into first gear and you've got that wonderful acceleration. You go, 'Wow, this is amazing.' But then if you keep the engine in first gear you're going to destroy the engine. It's fine short-term, but if you carry on and on and distort biology outside the norm, if you override it constantly, then you're heading for problems."

Mitigating the harm

Foster accepts that when it comes to our 24/7 society, we can't put the genie back in the bottle. But we can find ways of mitigating its more serious consequences, by, for example, providing junior doctors with a simple vigilance app that goes on the dashboard to measure eye-roll or head-nod and alert somebody that they're falling asleep.

Similarly, employers could provide protein-rich, easy-to-digest small meals to their night-shift workers, rather than high-fat, high-sugar foods that are even more likely to make them gain weight if they eat them during the night.

For older people living in rest homes, simply exposing them to higher levels of artificial light during the day could help improve their cognition. One American study found that older people in this environment were exposed to only 10 minutes of 2000 lux of light a day (2000 lux is equivalent to the light you would get outside at midday on an overcast day).

"Part of the mental decline in the nursing-home environment may be the result of a weak light-dark cycle, which leads to a slide into poor memory, poor sleep and, therefore, reduced cognition."

One of Foster's slightly more contentious views is the impact of the blue light that comes from devices such as smartphones, laptops and e-books on our sleep. The conventional view is that this light affects our circadian rhythm, which then affects our sleep, so these devices should be avoided before bed. Foster agrees that they should be avoided before bed, but not because of the effect of the blue light they emit, which, he says, is too low to affect our body clocks, but because they put us into a state of alertness.

"The key thing is that it's not the light from these devices, it's the alerting effect your smartphone has, where you're switching between emails and social media and the news and maybe even a YouTube video. We do know for sure that these devices have an alerting effect on the brain and that will, indeed, delay sleep onset."

Maximising the gains

Our growing understanding of how circadian rhythms work isn't just focused on what we're doing wrong. It's becoming clear that we can use that understanding as a force for good.

We now know, for example, that we have a better immune response during the day, as that's when we are out and about and more likely to encounter pathogens such as bacteria and viruses. The immune response starts to wane as the day progresses, which has implications for the timing of vaccines.

A 2016 study published in the journal Vaccine found that elderly people who were vaccinated against the N1H1 flu virus in the morning had an antibody response three times higher than those who were vaccinated in the afternoon. Similar research is now being carried out on the timing of Covid-19 vaccinations, to see if administering them in the morning provides greater protection.

The timing of when we take certain medications can also make a difference in how effective they are, and Foster says that harnessing the power of the body clock may also result in new treatments for cancer.

"It seems that the circadian clocks in cancer cells are turned off because the clock acts as a break on cell division. If you turn the clock back on in a cancer cell, you can hugely reduce tumour progression, which is a potential treatment for cancer."

Other possibilities include developing new drugs that will correct circadian rhythm disruption in the profoundly blind, or in those who have genetic or developmental disorders that affect their circadian rhythm.

"I can see this whole new area opening up," says Foster. "It's such a privilege to work with my younger colleagues who will carry the torch forward and transform medicine.

"I genuinely believe that, in the next 10 to 20 years, we will have brand-new therapies and brand-new interventions to attack some of our most ferocious diseases."