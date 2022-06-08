Prince William and Prince Louis. Photo / Twitter @KensingtonRoyal

Prince William and Kate Middleton have shared some of their favourite moments from the Platinum Jubilee celebrations - including a couple of adorable pictures of Prince Louis.

The young royal stole the show more than once over the weekend, warming hearts with his cheeky behaviour on the Buckingham Palace balcony and in the royal box at the pageant.

The Cambridges released a series of photos through their Kensington Palace Instagram account, including a sweet image of Kate, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Louis waiting on the steps of Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour.

Another black-and-white picture shows 4-year-old Louis walking hot on the heels of his father, who was wearing full royal regalia.

Prince William and Prince Louis. Photo / Twitter @KensingtonRoyal

And another of the seven images shared by the Cambridges shows a dapper Prince George grinning on the Buckingham Palace balcony as he stands next to the Queen.

Captioning the photos, William and Kate wrote: "What a fantastic weekend of celebrations. Seeing people across the nation coming together with family, friends and loved ones has been extremely special.

Kate Middleton beams as she speaks to a little girl. Photo / Twitter @KensingtonRoyal

"Thank you to everyone who turned out to show their gratitude to the Queen and her inspiring 70 years of leadership. From the crowds on the Mall to communities hosting street parties up and down the country, we hope you had a weekend to remember.

"We all had an incredible time, especially Louis …"

The Queen and Prince George on the Buckingham Palace balcony. Photo / Twitter @KensingtonRoyal

A second post from the couple revealed more behind the scenes photos including George and Charlotte whispering during the celebrations. The post read, "What a wonderful end to this extra special #PlatinumJubilee weekend.

"An incredible display of street art, theatre, music, sport and more at the #PlatinumJubileePageant

"Thank you to all those who came out today and over the weekend to celebrate Her Majesty The Queen."

Louis had people around the world in stitches over the weekend as he put on an animated display on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

The Duchess was seen whispering in little Louis' ear – before he frantically waved up above at planes roaring by in a fly-past.

Louis and his older sister Charlotte then continued their playful waves while the rest of the royal family grinned at the adorable children.

Kate Middelton, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George on the steps of Buckingham Palace. Photo / Twitter @KensingtonRoyal

The Queen pointed into the distance, before eagerly chatting to Louis again – perhaps to redirect his attention to the latest RAF fly-past.

But giggly Louis then started jumping up and down on the spot, despite appearing to have calming words whispered to him by his mother.

The young prince then turned to his great-grandmother and asked her an animated question – as she looked adoringly back at the 4-year-old.

Louis and Princess Charlotte then grabbed and covered their ears as the booming sounds overhead passed by.

And as the Red Arrows aerial display team passed, Louis' jaw seemed to drop as the prince turned again to the Queen in disbelief at the amazing sight – before waving at the zooming planes.