The Royal family have officially gathered at Buckingham Palace for The Trooping of the Colour ceremony.

The annual event has marked the official birthday of the British Sovereign for over 260 years.

Over 1400 parading soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians come together each June in a great display of military precision, horsemanship and fanfare to mark The Queen's official birthday.

Prince George, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, leave Buckingham Palace for the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade in London. Photo / AP

Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte in the carriage procession at Trooping the Colour during Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee in London. Photo / AP

Members of the Household Cavalry process along The Mall towards Horseguards Parade to take part in the Queen's Birthday Parade, the Trooping the Colour in London. Photo / AP

The Household Cavalry make their way to the Trooping the Colour in London. Photo / AP

Members of Band of the Household Cavalry take part in the Queen's Birthday Parade, the Trooping the Colour in London. Photo / AP

Royal supporters get ready to spend the night on the Mall after setting up their tents ahead of the upcoming Jubilee events. Photo / Getty Images

Crowds gather near Trafalgar Square in London. Photo / AP

People walk along The Mall in London yesterday. Photo / AP

In fitting fashion, streets are lined with crowds who proudly wave the Union Jack as the parade moves from Buckingham Palace and down The Mall to Horse Guard's Parade, alongside Members of the Royal Family on horseback and in carriages.

The display will close with an RAF fly-past, famously watched by Members of the Royal Family from Buckingham Palace balcony.

And this year the Queen is to take a salute from the balcony of Buckingham Palace for the first time in her 70 years of Trooping the Colour, in a compromise that will allow her to fulfil her Jubilee duties in comfort.

To mark the beginning of the Platinum Jubilee Celebration weekend, a new portrait of The Queen has been released. Photo / The Royal Family

Other members of the family will attend as usual, with the Cambridge children expected to make their debut in carriages as part of the procession to the parade. An appearance from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who today arrived from their California home with their two children, is expected.

Royal fans walk alongside the Mall leading to Buckingham Palace in London. Photo / AP

But as for the Royal Family guest list for the balcony, that list is already confirmed with the Queen restricting it to working members only after "careful consideration".

This means that Harry and Meghan and their two children Archie and Lillibet will observe only from a non-working royals area.

Charles, the Prince of Wales, colonel of the Welsh Guards, will take the customary salute at Horse Guards Parade. He is set to be joined by the William, the Duke of Cambridge and Anne, Princess Royal, Colonel of the Blues and Royals, all on horseback on the parade ground.

Today's parade will kick off four days of national celebrations for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Police officers stand on the Mall leading to Buckingham Palace in London. Photo / AP

The Trooping the Colour military event, which will open the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, will conclude with the Household Division marching to the front of the palace where the Queen will appear from the balcony. She is expected to either appear alone or with the Duke of Kent, her cousin who also accompanied her to last year's scaled-back Trooping.

The Queen will then step inside the palace to summon the working members of her family to join her for the traditional royal appearance to wave at crowds and watch a fly-past.

This allows the Queen to take part without having to make the journey to Horse Guards Parade in person or sit on a dais for the long ceremony.

Prince William leads The Colonel's Review at Horse Guards Parade. Photo / Getty Images

The Duke of Cambridge on Saturday carried out the Colonel's Review of the final rehearsal of Trooping the Colour as part of his role as royal colonel of the Irish Guards. He fittingly rode a horse affectionately known as "Gorgeous George".

On the parade ground, he inspected the troops on horseback, a role Prince Charles will perform on Thursday, before watching more than 1,500 soldiers and 350 horses perform complex battlefield drills to music.

Trooping the Colour has marked the official birthday of the sovereign for more than 260 years. For the past two years, a drastically scaled-back event has been held at Windsor Castle due to Covid restrictions, with this year marking the first return to the full parade since 2019.