The couple's attendance at the service is their first public appearance in Britain in two years, but not all were ready to welcome them back. Video / Sky News

The Queen and the Cambridges have wished Lilibet a happy birthday as she turns 1 today.

Prince William and Kate tweeted from their official Twitter account that they were "wishing a very happy birthday to Lilibet, turning one today".

The Royal Family Twitter account also tweeted: "Wishing Lilibet a very Happy 1st birthday!"

Overnight there were reports that the Queen met her namesake for the first time on Thursday at Windsor Castle. However, this has not been confirmed.

Prince Harry and Meghan reportedly visited the Queen with their children soon after arriving in the UK. Photo / Twitter

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's daughter is spending her first birthday in the UK as the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations continue.

Harry and Meghan's second child, born on Friday, June 4, 2021, at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in California, was named in honour of the Queen.

Lilibet, the Queen's family nickname, was first used when Princess Elizabeth was just a toddler and unable to pronounce her own name properly.

Her grandfather, King George V, would affectionately call her "Lilibet" imitating her own attempts to say Elizabeth.

One-year-old Lilibet, known as Lili, has the middle name Diana, which was chosen in memory of her late grandmother.

Neither Lilibet, nor her brother, 3-year-old Archie, have been seen in public at any of the Jubilee celebrations so far.

It comes amid rumours of fractious relations between the Cambridges and Sussexes, with Harry and Meghan attending their first official engagement since March 2020 on Friday at the thanksgiving service in St Paul's Cathedral.

The two brothers and their wives did not sit next to each other during the service, while the Sussexes also declined to attend the reception at the Guildhall afterwards which was attended by most of the other royals.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral. Photo / Getty Images

Royal commentator Omid Scobie speculated that Thursday was likely to have been the "first moment or the first chance for her [the Queen] to meet her namesake".

The author of Finding Freedom told BBC Breakfast on Friday that Harry and Meghan "want to be as low profile as possible during this trip".

The Sussexes were not on the Buckingham Palace balcony as Jubilee celebrations kicked off, but instead were seen only in a few photos, taken through a window at Horse Guards Parade during Trooping the Colour, showing them interacting with some of the royal children.