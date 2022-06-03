Prince Harry had a full-circle moment during the Trooping the Colour ceremony. Photo / Getty Images

Prince Harry had a heartwarming full-circle moment at yesterday's Trooping the Colour.

The Duke of Sussex has attended the annual royal event for a lifetime and it seems some things don't change.

While watching the event from the Major General's Office, Prince Harry could be seen holding his finger up to his mouth to playfully shush his 3-year-old cousin, Lena Tindall.

prince harry and duchess meghan with some of the queen’s great granddaughters during trooping the colour, london. 🫶🏻🥰 pic.twitter.com/UmovfpSYKf — best of harry (@harrysussex_) June 2, 2022

The moment quickly captured the attention of royal enthusiasts who remembered the prince acting out a very similar gesture in 1990 when the then 5-year-old placed his hand over the almost 2-year-old Princess Beatrice's mouth to shush her.

Prince Harry shushed his cousin, Princess Beatrice, in 1990 during a balcony appearance. Photo / Getty Images

People Magazine reported the Duke and Duchess of Sussex charmed a couple of young royals – including Zara Tindall's children, Lena and 8-year-old Mia, and Peter Phillips' daughter, 11-year-old Savannah, as they watched the royal parade.

The last time the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were last seen with the royal family in 2020 at Commonwealth Day. Photo / Getty Images

The event was the first time the duke and duchess were seen with the royal family in over two years. The last time they were spotted with the family was in 2020 for Commonwealth Day – it was also the couple's final appearance as working royals.

Prince Harry, Meghan and their children, Archie and Lilibet arrived in the UK on Wednesday.

The arrival comes months after Harry claimed it was too dangerous for him to return home to the UK, however, TMZ reports that the family have been assured of police protection while in the country.

They will get armed police protection while at royal events or at Frogmore Cottage, but not at smaller social events, the outlet said.

The visit also marks the first time the Queen will be meeting her great-granddaughter, Lilibet.

The 96-year-old monarch - who Lilibet is named after - could meet the little one on her first birthday.

Daily Mail has reported if Her Majesty attends the happy occasion she will miss her favourite sporting event, the Derby horse races at Epsom, but claimed the decision to miss the event has also come down to the Queen's desire to "pace herself" following recent health and mobility problems.

The Sussex family will celebrate Lilibet's birthday in the UK on Saturday. Photo / Twitter

Lilibet will turn 1 on June 4, but it is unclear how the family will mark the birthday as the royals will be busy with Jubilee events. A source told The Sun, "Harry and Meghan will want to celebrate Lilibet's birthday somehow with their family. But diaries are full on Saturday. There isn't much wriggle room to fit in a birthday party for a 1-year-old.

"These events have been planned far in advance and the Sussexes have not exactly made their plans clear or public."

It comes after a royal expert told The Express earlier this year that the Queen is "desperate" to meet Lilibet and despite regularly speaking via video chat, she "would love" to spend time in person with her California-based great-grandchildren.