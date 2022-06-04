Despite the Epsom Derby being the Queen's favourite event in the royal calendar, she will not be attending. Photo / Getty Images

Huge crowds have gathered outside Buckingham Palace hours before a special Party at the Palace concert is due to kick off, which will see stars including Sir Elton John and Diana Ross take centre stage.

Throngs of people were pictured on The Mall and across central London on the third day of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The concert starts at 6.30am (NZT) as top performers take to the stage to honour her majesty's reign.

Earlier, Princess Anne led the royal charge at the Epsom Derby after the Queen announced she would not be attending the event, opting instead to view it on television from Windsor Castle.

Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited Cardiff Castle with Prince George and Princess Charlotte for a special Platinum Jubilee concert.

So lovely to meet the stars and team behind tonight’s concert. We had an extra special drum demonstration for George and Charlotte, saw a stunning performance from the Wales Youth Choir for Good and had a sneak peak at how the show will come together.



Have a great time! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿

Zara Tindall said the Queen watched the Derby on TV in her "comfy clothes" after the 96-year-old monarch was forced to pull out of Saturday's legendary race meeting at Epsom.

Zara, 41, told racegoers at the course in Surrey that her grandmother was "well" but had wanted to watch the action from the comfort of Windsor Castle.

"She will be watching on the TV – she has a few runners today dotted around the country, so she knows exactly what's going on," she said ahead of the race. "She'll just be sat on the sofa watching the TV. She'll be in her comfy clothes."

Queen Elizabeth II and John Warren watch the racing as she attends the Epsom Derby in 2018. Photo / Getty Images

Asked whether she had spoken to Her Majesty recently, Zara added: "Yes. She's well, but obviously, she was in London on Thursday. She's got runners today, so she'll concentrate on that and be watching the Derby."

Although her absence was keenly felt, the Queen was at the Derby in spirit, not least when a guard of honour of current and retired jockeys assembled at the final furlong ahead of the race.

Asked about the royal party driving through the 40 jockeys, who have all ridden for the Queen, Zara added: "It was amazing. It was so nice to see so many faces. It was funny seeing them trying to fit back into the colours again, all the retired ones.

"Obviously, we'd love her to be here. But it's nice to be here. I've never been to Epsom before. It's exciting. I need to go and explore."

Her husband, the former rugby player Mike Tindall, added: "The Queen is such a wonderful woman. I have said this numerous times, but in terms of how you want a leader to be, she is that person and someone who sets an example.

"It's such a shame that she's not here with us. It would have been the dream if [her colt] Reach For The Moon was here."

The couple, who have three children, joined Zara's mother Princess Anne, 71, who represented the Queen with her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, 67.

Zara's brother, Peter Phillips, 44, made his first public appearance with his new girlfriend Lindsay Wallace, 40.

The Queen was forced to pull out of attending the Derby, won by Desert Crown, after what the Duchess of Cambridge described as a "very tiring" day at Trooping the Colour on Thursday.

After the monarch had missed Friday's service of thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral, a Jockey Club source source said she planned to watch the Derby with John Warren, her trusted bloodstock and racing adviser.

Her Majesty's absence did not dampen the celebrations of her enormous contribution to horse racing, with jockeys both current and retired including Willie Carson, Frankie Dettori and AP McCoy dressed in the Queen's distinctive racing silks of purple, scarlet and gold for the unprecedented moment on the world-famous turf.

Describing the pride he has felt riding for the Queen, Dettori said: "Every time you see these [colours] on your peg, you [have] this sense of importance and it's a great honour.

"Look, she's a big lover of horse racing, and like you say she's only missed the Derby twice. But I'm sure today she'll find a TV and she's going to watch it live because she loves the Derby so much.

"She's been breeding horses for over 60 years, she knows all the blood lines and she's won lots of races. she's very knowledgeable."

Queen Elizabeth ll, The Queen Mother and Prince Philip enjoy the Epsom Derby in 1990 despite the rain. Photo / Getty Images

Protesters disrupt Derby

Meanwhile, police have removed a group of people who ran on to the track ahead of the Epsom Derby on Saturday.

The group, who appeared to be protesters with banners, fell to the ground after the officers intervened.

Dozens of officers could be seen working to move them, as members of the Royal Box watched on. Princess Anne, and Zara and Mike Tindall were at the event.

The animal rights campaign group Animal Rebellion claimed six of its members were involved.

The race meeting crowds cheered as the protesters were taken away, with a voice on the Tannoy system apologising to spectators.

On Thursday, members of the same protest group were arrested after they entered the ceremonial route on The Mall before Trooping the Colour.

The group said the protest was aimed at making "a definitive statement, and act, against the cruelty and harm the horse racing industry represents".

It describes itself as a "mass movement using non-violent civil disobedience to call for a just, sustainable plant-based food system".