Prince Harry and Meghan reportedly visited the Queen with their children soon after arriving in the UK. Photo / Twitter

Queen Elizabeth and her great-granddaughter Lilibet have met for the first time.

The Daily Mail has reported the two met for the first time in a private meeting at Windsor Castle.

While the Palace has not yet confirmed the news, the news outlet reported Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took their two children, Archie and Lilibet – who is named after the Queen - to Windsor for a visit soon after they arrived in the UK.

The occasion would no doubt have been special for the family as 3-year-old Archie has not seen his great-grandmother since he was only months old and the family of four haven't been together in the UK since 2020.

It comes as the Duke and Duchess get ready to celebrate their daughter's first birthday today at Frogmore Cottage, with the Sun reporting Her Majesty may be in attendance.

Earlier in the day Buckingham Palace confirmed tthe Queen will not attend her favourite sporting event, the Epsom Derby due to ongoing mobility issues and will instead watch the showpiece horse racing event – which is part of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations – on TV at Windsor Castle.

However, with a lighter schedule, it is anticipated she may instead attend Lilibet's birthday.

It is unclear how the family will celebrate Lilibet's special occasion after a source told The Sun, "Harry and Meghan will want to celebrate Lilibet's birthday somehow with their family. But diaries are full on Saturday. There isn't much wriggle room to fit in a birthday party for a 1-year-old.

"These events have been planned far in advance and the Sussexes have not exactly made their plans clear or public."

It comes after a royal expert told The Express earlier this year that the Queen is "desperate" to meet Lilibet and despite regularly speaking via video chat, she "would love" to spend time in person with her California-based great-grandchildren.

Archie has not seen his great-grandmother since he was a mere few months old. Photo / Getty Images

Meanwhile, Prince William and Kate will not be present at their niece's birthday as they are scheduled to visit Cardiff.

Buckingham Palace confirmed the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will travel to Cardiff, where they will meet performers and crew who are taking part in a special Platinum Jubilee Celebration Concert.

The concert is said to feature live performances from popular singers and entertainers from Wales as well as choirs, bands and orchestras.

The royal couple will watch the rehearsal before greeting some of the performers, who include Bonnie Tyler and Owain Wynn Evans.