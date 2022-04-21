20 March 2022 | Prince Harry opens up about his recent visit with the queen. Video / TODAY

Today marks Queen Elizabeth's 96th birthday, a high point in her 70-year reign.

She is England's oldest and longest-reigning monarch, seen by many as the greatest ever sovereign to rule throughout wars, the modernisation of the monarchy, and most recently the Covid-19 pandemic.

Her Majesty has been a calming voice for many during the uncertain early days of the pandemic, instilling confidence in her people and in those around the world.

But since the loss of Prince Philip, her life has changed forever - she has slowed down, her mobility has become restricted and her health has deteriorated.

While she's still mentally alert and continuing to carry out virtual engagements, it's now understood the Palace will no longer announce whether she will attend an event in person until the day of. It will instead be assumed that Prince Charles, 73, will take her place as he has been doing for quite some time.

The Queen's inner circle and close family members have rallied around her, with her daughter Anne and daughters-in-law Camilla and Sophie keeping a close eye on her. Disgraced Prince Andrew remains her favourite and a regular visitor, while the Queen increasingly turns to Charles to represent her.

Most recently, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have turned up at Windsor to reconcile with the Queen. No courtiers or staff were present at the meeting, so time will tell if reports the pair have been invited to June's Platinum Jubilee celebrations are accurate. It also remains to be seen how many Jubilee events the Queen will be able to attend.

Meanwhile, she and her son Charles are now closer than ever. Prince William has also become a figure she has turned to more and more often, as he helped her navigate Megxit and Prince Andrew's removal from public life following the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

Despite claims the Queen was "bullied" by Andrew into letting him walk her into Philip's memorial service, senior sources insist he was simply doing what his mother asked him to do.

"The Queen wanted him to feel needed and the entire thing was her doing," the source said.

Amid all the scandals, shock exits and family feuds, the royals' biggest challenge going forward will be to stay relevant in a world that's rapidly changing.

That may be William's biggest task, rather than Charles'. As the Duke of Cambridge approaches 40, it's his job to make the future royal family and the institution itself appear relevant and fresh for the next several years, and his time is quickly approaching.