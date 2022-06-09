The Queen has been taking a step back from public life. Photo / Getty Images

The Queen will skip the upcoming Commonwealth Games, it's been reported today.

The Games are set to take place for two weeks from July 28 in Birmingham, two hours north of London. Daily Mail reports that the Queen will not be in attendance, with Prince Charles expected to fill in for her.

The outlet reports that the 96-year-old monarch, who has grown increasingly frail, will stay home, with Prince Charles expected to stand in for her during the opening ceremony and other events. Other royals are expected to attend many events, given the Games are happening on home soil.

It comes after the Queen sat out many key events at her Platinum Jubilee celebrations last weekend.

One royal expert has today suggested there was a selfless reason for the Queen missing several of her own celebrations, claiming the monarch wouldn't have wanted to risk worrying people with a fall or stumble.

"She would not want to stumble – not for her own sake but for the distress, it would cause other people," royal historian Robert Lacey told People.

The Queen made just a handful of appearances at her Jubilee. Photo / Getty Images

At the end of the Platinum Jubilee, the Queen did publicly acknowledge her absence throughout the weekend.

"While I may not have attended every event in person, my heart has been with you all; and I remain committed to serving you to the best of my ability, supported by my family," she said.

Meanwhile, it's been revealed that the Queen enforced one strict rule behind closed doors as she met Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle's daughter Lilibet for the first time.

It's been claimed the couple wanted to bring cameras along to capture the meeting for their Netflix reality series – so the Queen's team enforced a strict "no cameras" rule.

An insider said: "Harry and Meghan wanted their photographer to capture the moment Lilibet met the Queen. But they were told no chance. It was a private family meeting."

Harry and Meghan family flew back to California on Sunday afternoon without a snap.