The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Prince Andrew will not join Queen Elizabeth on the Buckingham Palace balcony at Trooping the Colour. Video / AP

The Queen met with her grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan for just a quarter of an hour during their visit to the UK for her Platinum Jubilee.

According to The Sun, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's time spent with the Queen was kept "very formal".

Harry and Meghan, along with their son Archie, 3, and their 1-year-old daughter Lilibet, saw the Queen at Windsor on Thursday, June 2 as Jubilee celebrations began.

"It was a quick in and out job. It was all quite formal," a source said.

Buckingham Palace declined to comment on the visit.

The Sun reported earlier that the Sussexes were forbidden to bring a photographer to Windsor Castle to snap the moment the Queen met Lilibet.

They were kept at a distance by senior royals for the rest of the Jubilee. They flew back to California last Sunday before celebrations wrapped up, with Harry soon spotted playing polo again back home.

Meanwhile, William and Kate took centre stage at the Jubilee pageant, with their youngest son Prince Louis stealing the show.

For Lilibet’s first birthday, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan invited close friends and family for an "intimate backyard picnic" at Frogmore Cottage, Windsor on Saturday. Claire Ptak (who made the couple's 2018 wedding cake) baked a special order for the party.



It's expected that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will move to a house on the Windsor estate this year. Until recently, the newly refurbished Adelaide Cottage was thought to be their first choice for when they make the move from London to Berkshire.

But the Sunday Times reported that the Cambridges could move into the "big house", since Prince Charles plans to spend less time than the Queen at Windsor Castle when he becomes king.

And disgraced Prince Andrew could be sent off to Scotland out of the public eye after secret talks on his future were held by his mother the Queen.

The monarch has reportedly spoken with the Duke of York as well as other senior royals about how he can rebuild his life away from public attention.