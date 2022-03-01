The Queen seen for first time since contracting Covid

Last week the Queen was reported to have "mild cold-like symptoms" and was on "light duties" while isolating at Windsor Castle. Photo / Getty Images

The Queen has been cleared to return to royal duties after contracting Covid-19.

Nine days ago the 95-year-old monarch tested positive for the virus and was being closely observed.

Today it appears the Queen is recovering well and back to work, leading two video calls with ambassadors from Andorra and Chad.

A photo was snapped showing the impeccably put together royal on screen talking to the ambassador of Andorra, Carles Jordana Madero, at Buckingham Palace, before engaging in discussions with Kedella Younous Hamidi from the Republic of Chad.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams said it was "splendid news that indicates she has recovered from Covid".

Another royal expert, Phil Dampier, tweeted that the Queen was "seemingly a lot better", adding: "What a woman."

The impeccibly put together royal was seen on screen talking to Ambassador of Andorra, Carles Jordana Madero, at Buckingham Palace. Photo / Getty Images

Concern for the Queen was widespread after her diagnosis and comes in the wake of other health scares and signs that the formidable royal may be slowing down.

The week prior to contracting Covid the Queen was seen leaning on a walking stick as she met with incoming Defence Services Secretary Major General Eldon Millar and his predecessor Rear Admiral James Macleod, reported the Daily Mail.

At the time the Queen told the two men "I can't move", leaning on her cane as she pointed to her left leg.

Prior to her diagnosis, the Queen has been in direct contact with Charles, just days before he tested positive for Covid for the second time. Camilla also contracted the virus, fortunately, both experienced only mild symptoms.

Prince Charles confirmed today that his mother is now "a lot better".

Sources inside Windsor Castle claim that "a number of cases" of Covid have been reported among staff.

Sources confirmed today that the Queen is fully recovered and back to work, leading two video calls with ambassadors from Andorra and Chad.

As a precaution, it is reported that the Queen is tested for Covid every day by royal doctors. An understandable precaution as she is only a matter of weeks away from her 96th birthday.

To celebrate her recovery sources claim that the Queen met with William and Kate, as well as their three children. Princess Beatrice and her baby daughter Sienna also joined them.