The only two people the Queen will pick up the phone for

The Queen will reportedly only pick up the phone for two people. Photo / AP

The Queen will reportedly only pick up the phone for two people. Photo / AP

The Queen reportedly only picks up the phone for two people within "The Firm" - and it may not be who people expect.

Her cellphone is secured with special technology to ensure no one can hack it.

A royal expert shared who the two people are who she uses her phone to contact. One is a relative and the other is an important member of her team.

It may surprise some to learn that her grandchildren are not on this exclusive list, at least in the opinion of a royal commentator.

"Apparently, the Queen has two people who she speaks to the most on her phones and she also apparently has a mobile phone which is said to be Samsung packed with anti-hacker encryption by MI6 so nobody can hack into her phone," royal commentator Jonathan Sacredoti shared on the podcast the Royally US.

"But the two people she phones the most is said to be her daughter Princess Anne and her racing manager John Warren."

Multiple reports about the Queen's health sparked concern she may not be up to hosting Christmas festivities, however sources close to the monarch say she is feeling "much better".

This year her festive guests include Charles and Camilla as well as William, Kate and their children George, Charlotte and Louis.

Others include Prince Edward, Princess Anne, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, along with their partners and children.

A source told the outlet, "The Queen has told everyone she is feeling far better of late and is very much looking forward to welcoming them for Christmas.

"Like many other families, this will be the first time Her Majesty can gather with her extended family after being kept apart for so long due to the coronavirus pandemic."