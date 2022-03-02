Does it though?

A culinary brag by an Australian Liberal MP appears to have backfired as the internet well and truly roasted him.

Federal Member for Wentworth Dave Sharma showed off his lasagne on social media on Monday.

On his Instagram story, Mr Sharma wrote "Lasagne looks good tonight".

It was a claim that may have been dubious at best.

On top of the dish were what appeared to be dry, slightly burnt lasagne sheets. Traditionally, the sheets go under layers of sauce and cheese.

It goes without saying that the internet had some thoughts.

[political scare campaign voice-over] ᴄᴀɴ ʏᴏᴜ ʀᴇᴀʟʟʏ ᴛʀᴜꜱᴛ ᴅᴀᴠᴇ ꜱʜᴀʀᴍᴀ ᴛᴏ ɢᴏᴠᴇʀɴ ᴡʜᴇɴ ʏᴏᴜ ᴄᴀɴ’ᴛ ᴇᴠᴇɴ ᴛʀᴜꜱᴛ ʜɪᴍ ᴡɪᴛʜ ᴀ ʟᴀꜱᴀɴɢᴀ pic.twitter.com/mlA1uVqmRt — cameron "the ghost of sydney, but real" wilson (@cameronwilson) February 28, 2022

If I was running a campaign against Dave Sharma, I would simply hand out flyers on election day with this cursed image on it. This is a lasagne crime. This is a food hate crime https://t.co/5KfjPXQ8Jr — Mark Reed (@markreedwa) February 28, 2022

Oh hi @DaveSharma This is how you create a lasagne. #yourewelcome pic.twitter.com/IjQjqKFv9G — Mister Bailey OAM (@MissBaileyWoof) February 28, 2022

This is a hate crime from @DaveSharma — no way to recover the Italian vote after this!😬🤮 pic.twitter.com/pz28SZ7buA — James Blackwell (Taylor’s Version) (@BlackwellJ_) February 28, 2022

I appreciate a dad that cooks, but @DaveSharma, you need to apologise to the Italian-Australian diaspora immediately for this… pic.twitter.com/zhaB5ofMyp — RoMo (roman) (@na_mor0) February 28, 2022

It is of course just the latest example of how things can get awkward between politicians and their food. There are no political lines here. It is a truly bipartisan phenomenon.

Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese proved that when he shared his socially distanced steak and veg last year.