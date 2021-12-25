Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

The Gift: Becky Manawatu on the koha of food

6 minutes to read
Becky Manawatu: "food is the best koha". Photo / Tim Manawatu

Becky Manawatu: "food is the best koha". Photo / Tim Manawatu

By Becky Manawatu

Award-winning author Becky Manawatu writes a short story for Canvas' Boxing Day issue, on the theme "the gift".

We were watching our sons kick a football across a dirt soccer pitch surrounded by brick

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.