The genetic lottery: Are our lives determined at birth?

12 minutes to read
By Danyl McLauchlan

A controversial new book suggests that our success or failure in life is hard-coded in our genes at conception. By Danyl McLauchlan.

It's deeply unfair. Shortly after we're conceived, our genetic material – long sequences

